How to use diamonds effectively in Minecraft

Diamonds are one of the rarest minerals in Minecraft, due to which gamers should be careful while using them.

Diamonds are one of the most desired items in-game. Finding diamonds in Minecraft is like an achievement to many players. This shiny blue mineral is extremely rare, below only ancient debris in terms of rarity. Chances of a block being diamond ore in Y level 5-16 is 1 out of 1200.

Without diamonds, players cannot travel to the nether realm, craft diamond gear, nor use netherite ingots. This uncommon mineral gives access to many features and useful items in Minecraft. So how can gamers use this rare and valuable resource effectively?

Using diamonds efficiently in Minecraft

Many blocks can only be crafted or obtained using diamonds (Image via Minecraft)

The best way to use diamonds effectively in Minecraft is by knowing where to spend them correctly. Many blocks can only be crafted or obtained using diamonds. A lot of them are not necessary to craft when gamers are low on diamonds.

Crafting a diamond hoe or shovel early in the game is simply a waste of these rare resources. As players progress in the game, they will be able to trade diamond tools, weapons, and armors from villagers. They should never exchange diamonds for emeralds since the latter are easy to obtain in comparison.

Instead, players can spend their hard-earned diamonds on these items and blocks in Minecraft.

#1 - Diamond Pickaxe

Diamonds are necessary to mine obsidian and ancient debris (Image via Minecraft)

A Diamond Pickaxe is the first item on which players can spend their diamonds. It is necessary to mine obsidian and ancient debris. Without obsidian, most players cannot travel to the nether. Experienced Minecrafters, though, can create nether portals without using a diamond pickaxe.

Players also need obsidian to craft enchanting tables. Spending the first three diamonds on a pickaxe is the most efficient way to use them.

#2 - Enchanting Table

An enchanting table provides all the enchantments in-game (Image via Minecraft)

The enchanting table is an easy way to get some enchantments by spending player's experience levels. They need one book, two diamonds, and four obsidians to craft an enchanting table. It provides all the enchantments in-game, including fortune, unbreaking, and looting.

Spending two diamonds on an enchanting table is worth it. Gamers can spend their XP levels on an enchanting table and enchant their tools, weapons, and armors.

#3 - Diamond Sword

Minecraft gamers can craft a diamond sword by placing two diamonds and one stick in a single column of a crafting bench (Image via Minecraft)

The diamond sword is one of the most potent weapons in Minecraft. When combined with enchantments like Sharpness, Sweeping Edge, and Fire Aspect, players can cause tons of damage using just one sword.

A simple diamond sword deals seven hearts of damage in Java Edition and eight hearts of damage in Bedrock Edition. Gamers can craft one by placing two diamonds and one stick in a single column of a crafting bench.

#4 - Diamond Chestplate

Crafting a diamond armor saves diamonds and offers better protection in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Diamond chests should be on low priority if players have fewer diamonds. A diamond chestplate offers eight defense points, which is the highest compared to other armor pieces (Helmet, Leggings, and Boots).

Crafting a diamond armor costs eight diamonds and gives 80% of defense points, while other armor costs 16 in total and only provides two defense points. Crafting a diamond armor saves diamonds and offers better protection in Minecraft.

