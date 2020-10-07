Diamonds are perhaps the most coveted resource in Minecraft, one that makes the best tools, armor, and weapons. So it is pretty natural that most gamers are always on the lookout for some spare diamonds.

However, these minerals are rare, so much so that the ratio of diamond spawns is 1 to 1200 blocks in Minecraft!

So how can you find these glittery and valuable resources? Read on to find out!

How to find diamonds in Minecraft

There are usually a few methods that players use to track down diamonds and get a steady supply to keep playing their survival world for a long time. All of these methods have their advantages and disadvantages, and you can read about them all and try to find out which suits you best.

But before we get into the specifics of how to find diamonds in Minecraft, here's all the things needed to prepare for such a trip:

- Iron or diamond or Netherite pickaxes (recommended to get more than one)

- Sword or axe to kill hostile mobs

- Plenty of food to regenerate health

- Torches to keep mobs from spawning

- Armor to reduce damage

- Bucket of water to deal with lava

- Some extra crafting supplies to replenish tools

Caving

Going caving is the easiest way to find diamonds, even if it might not be the most efficient. Diamond ore veins can often be spotted in corners of deep cave systems or ravines.

A lot of players might prefer exploring caves to find diamonds, since it does not require too many tools or a bout of labor-intensive mining. However, caves can have a ton of hostile mobs waiting for you at every corner, so do be careful.

Branch Mining

Another method, which is guaranteed to exhaust a bunch of iron pickaxes but is slightly more efficient, is branch mining. A lot of Minecraft players prefer to dig their mining tunnel down from the Overworld and go down a carefully-mined staircase to reach Y Level 11 or 12.

Y-11 is usually considered the most diamond-rich area in Minecraft.

Once you’re at Y-11, you can easily start mining branches in all directions, making sure to light up the tunnels as you go. You are bound to hit a vein of diamond ores sooner or later.

Loot Chests/ Shipwrecks/ Villages and More

Diamonds are also found as part of treasure chests or loot chests nestled across the Minecraft world. These chests can be found in blacksmith villages, or underground in mines, or buried treasure, or even in Nether fortresses. These loot chests are a great way to get your hands on some easy diamonds in Minecraft.

Villager Trading

While the diamond ore in Minecraft is finite, and will eventually run out and become even harder to find, trading with villagers can make it a renewable resource. Villager trading can help you barter other resources for diamond tools as well as diamond armor.

Once you have such easy access to diamonds, you can very well do away with the need to mine for diamonds!

Some additional tips when mining diamonds in Minecraft

1) Try to mine diamond ores with a Fortune III pickaxe. This enchantment helps you get more than one diamond per block of ore.

2) If you don’t have the Fortune enchantment, but somehow have a Silk Touch pickaxe, you can mine the diamond ore itself and keep the blocks safe until you acquire Fortune.

3) If you happen to get a Fortune III pickaxe, extend its life by using the Mending enchantment on it. This will make sure that you can always mine the most number of diamonds possible in Minecraft.