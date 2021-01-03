5 best Minecraft enchantments for swords

Enchanted swords are the most overpowered weapons that Minecraft has to offer. They are a must-have in any serious player's first inventory slot when it comes to surviving in any Minecraft world.

As the game progresses, more enchantments are being added to the game to apply to player's swords. This is making them even more overpowered.

Here are the top five enchantments that players should make sure they have on their sword in any Minecraft world. These enchantments will ensure victory in any PvP battle or mob ambush.

What enchantments are on every OP Minecraft sword?

#5 - Sweeping Edge III

Sweeping Edge III is a great Minecraft enchantment for players who frequently find themselves swarmed by hostile mobs. This is a must-have enchantment on unlucky or clumsy players' swords, as it gives any sword a much broader reach. This allows more damage to be attributed to surrounding mobs.

An enchantment like this is necessary once a player has been backed into a corner. It maximizes damage and hurts the most amount of mobs. This allows players to make their escape or battle their way through to victory.

#4- Unbreaking III

Unbreaking III is a staple Minecraft enchant on almost every player's sword, as it increases the longevity of the player's sword by tenfold. When players have worked hard to get all of the enchantments on their belongings, it's a great idea to try and get Unbreaking on that tool too. It will make it easier for the player to keep that item for as long as possible.

With Unbreaking III, the sword is bound to outlive the player. This enchantment is highly recommended, especially because it isn't too hard to find on enchantment tables.

#3 - Looting III

Looting III is a great Minecraft enchantment to have on any sword as it allows players to collect so much more from the mobs that they are killing. Not only does this enchantment improve the possibility of a player getting loot from a mob, but it also increases the amount of loot that the player can collect.

For example, endermen will only drop one enderpearl, if any, when killed with a regular sword. With a sword enchanted with Looting III, however, the player has the opportunity to collect up to three or four enderpearls from a single enderman.

This enchantment thoroughly improves gameplay and is completely worth the grind.

#2 - Mending

Mending is a must when it comes to almost any Minecraft tool, weapon, or piece of armor. It keeps a player's belongings shiny and new as long as the player is collecting XP.

This enchant is even more powerful than any unbreaking enchantment, as it basically immortalizes any player's equipment. To make the mending enchantment work, all the player has to do is collect experience through any means the game has to offer.

XP can be collected through many different activities within the game. This could be through killing mobs, smelting ores, cooking foods, breeding mobs, or trading with villagers.

The one unfortunate thing about the Minecraft mending enchantment, however, is that it's an incredibly rare enchant to get as it is only accessible through enchanted books.

These books can be found through trading with villagers employed at a lectern. Many players actually use boats to transport villagers to their home or base.

#1 - Sharpness V

Sharpness V is a Minecraft must-have when it comes to having an overpowered sword. This enchantment makes it so much easier to one shot and two shot mobs in the overworld, nether, and the end.

Sharpness V should be the goal to have on every end-game sword, as it's arguably the strongest enchantment in the game so far. It can be added to both swords and axes.

Pair this enchant with the ones listed above and there's no doubt that any Minecraft player holding this sword will be almost unbeatable. If a player can stack a sword like this with some incredibly overpowered armor, and maybe a golden or enchanted golden apple, that player will be difficult to defeat. It would basically be impossible unless the competitor was at an equal or similar playing field in Minecraft.