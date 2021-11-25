Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update: APK download date, expected size, method, features, and more

The Minecraft 1.18 update is expected to launch soon. Mojang, the game developer company, recently announced that the Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Update Part 2 will soon be available on all platforms, including Android devices.

Minecraft, despite being primarily made for PCs, is famous on mobile devices, especially Android. Minecraft Pocket (or Bedrock) Edition has a huge player base who will be eagerly waiting for the new update.

The Minecraft 1.18 update is one of the biggest Minecraft updates yet, and players won't have to wait long for its launch. Here is everything players need to know about Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Update Part 2 on Android.

Everything to know about Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update for Android

Minecraft 1.18 update APK release date

After the first part of Minecraft's Caves and Cliffs update, players are excited for Part 2. In a recent blog post from Mojang, the game developers said that the Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Update Part 2 is set to be released on November 30.

This release date applies to all the devices on which the game is available. Hence, the Minecraft 1.18 update for APK can be downloaded on November 30.

Minecraft 1.18 update APK expected size

Minecraft is known for its huge world and infinite map, but the actual game file sizes are small on all supported devices, including Android. However, when a player creates a world in Minecraft and generates lots of chunks, the game's overall size can increase.

Previously, the approximate size of Minecraft's beta APKs were 130 MB. Hence, the Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update part 2 expected size can also be between 130 and 150 MB.

Minecraft 1.18 update APK download method

Downloading and installing apps on Android has been pretty easy. The download method for Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update Part 2 will be the same as any other Android app..

Minecraft on Google Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

Players can go to the Google Play Store on their Android devices. Then they can search Minecraft and hit update. This will install the new Minecraft 1.18 update APK on their Android devices.

Minecraft 1.18 update upcoming features

Snowy slopes biome in Minecraft 1.18 update (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The new Minecraft 1.18 update will be full of new changes and additions. Mojang has confirmed that this will be their biggest update of the game yet. The Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update Part 2 will have the following features:

New world generation

New ore distribution

7 new biomes

Bedrock layer shifting from y=0 to y= -64

These are some of the key features coming to the Minecraft 1.18 update.

