5 best potions to use in Minecraft survival mode (2022)

Minecraft has an extensive system of brewing various types of magical potions. When players enter the world of Minecraft, they have to survive various dangers. They can fall from great heights, be killed by hostile mobs, or even burn to death by lava. To counter all these shortcomings, potions come in handy.

Potions are magical liquids which a player can brew in the game with various types of special items. These can either help a player survive or deal damage to other mobs.

There are a total of 28 different potions in Minecraft, all having different effects. Out of these, here are the 5 best potions to use in Minecraft survival mode.

Top 5 potions to use in Minecraft survival mode (2022)

5) Fire resistance

Fire resistance is a potion which players should always keep in their arsenal. When dealing with lava, players may burn and cause a lot of damage to themselves. Hence, fire resistance potions prevent players from taking any damage while they're burning. Fire resistance potion is made with Magma Cream.

4) Night Vision

With The Wild Update coming in 2022, there will be a lot of places in Minecraft which will be extremely dark. Inasmuch, a night vision potion can help players see better. The night vision potion is made from Golden Carrot.

3) Slow falling

In the Caves and Cliffs update, players experienced a vertical expansion of the Minecraft world. The caves got deeper and mountains became taller, making players more susceptible to taking fall damage. The potion of slow falling can prevent players from taking fall damage, as it will slow down the falling speed. Slow falling potion can be brewed with the help of Phantom Membrane.

2) Strength

Players will always need power to survive in Minecraft. With the Warden coming soon in The Wild Update 2022, players will need all the power they need to face the deep dark dweller. Strength potion can help players deal more damage to mobs when they attack, and can be brewed with Blaze powder.

1) Harming

One of the most effective potions against hostile mobs is the harming. Alongside the strength potion, players will also need harming potions to ward off the Warden and its hostile mob. Harming potions can be brewed by combining fermented spider eye, potion of healing and poison.

