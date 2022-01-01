How to build automatic mob farms in Minecraft 1.18.1

After the release of the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update, Mojang released a smaller incremental update, Minecraft 1.18.1. With Minecraft 1.18.1, players get to experience a whole new world generation. With taller mountains and deeper caves, Caves and Cliffs update is one of the biggest for the game.

One of the most important things that players do when surviving in Minecraft is to make all sorts of automatic mob farms. There are various mobs from which players can obtain important items and XP points. With the new Minecraft 1.18.1, players will need to keep certain things in mind while making these automatic mob farms.

Mob farms in Minecraft 1.18.1: How to build them

There is not one but many types of automatic mob farms which players can make depending on their needs. Whether a player needs XP points, food, or other useful items, there is an automatic mob farm for everything.

1) Spawner based automatic mob farm

Players are always in need of a mob spawner farm, even in Minecraft 1.18.1. These are highly efficient and easy ways to get XP points and useful items from a particular mob.

Players can find a mob spawner in a dungeon, and then they will have to expand the dungeon to spawn as many mobs as possible. Direct all the mobs to a killing room with the help of flowing water on the ground. Finally, create a chest system with hoppers where all the items dropped by the dead mob can be stored.

2) Standard automatic mob farm

If players want an automatic mob farm on the surface, they can do so as well. This mob farm spawns nearly all types of hostile mobs, hence yields all sorts of items. Players can make multiple layers in the mob farm to yield more items as more mobs will spawn. They can make a hopper and chest system at the bottom of the farm, which stores all the items mobs drop after players kill them.

With Minecraft 1.18.1, players will have to keep one thing in mind that the hostile mobs will only spawn when the light level on a block is 0. Hence, they might have to use tinted glass to cover all areas where they want hostile mobs to spawn.

These are automatic mob farms, particularly for hostile mobs. Players can also make farms for passive mobs like cows, pigs, chickens, etc. In the Nether, players can make various farms for mobs like Piglins, Blazes, Wither skeletons, Hoglins, etc.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar