Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update: Expected features, additions, and everything we know so far

The Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update is set to be released in 2022. With the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update finally complete, Mojang is back to work on the next big update for Minecraft. This time, they named it The Wild Update.

In November, Mojang hosted a Minecraft Live event where they announced Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update and revealed the various features that come with it. The Caves and Cliffs update was already considered the most significant update of Minecraft, but Mojang is taking it a step further with this new update, bringing new biomes, mobs, items and much more.

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ The great outdoors is about to get even greater as we present The Wild Update! The great outdoors is about to get even greater as we present The Wild Update!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/Z5zXiqROMD

Everything to know about Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update will bring a whole new set of features to the beloved open-world survival game.

New biomes and structures

Players experienced a complete overhaul of the world generation with new biomes in Caves and Cliffs updates. With the upcoming Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update, this will continue.

Mangrove Swamp & Deep Dark Biome (Image via Minecraft)

In The Wild Update, Swamp biomes are getting a complete overhaul, with a new Swamp sub-biome being added called Mangrove Swamp. These will have new mangrove trees with mangrove roots and new mud blocks.

Under the ground, Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update will finally bring an extremely scary Deep Dark Biome and Deep Dark City structure. This will be present in the most profound areas of the Overworld, made up of various shulker blocks like Shulk Shrieker, Shulk Catalyst, Frame blocks, etc.

New mobs

Allay, Warden & Frogs (Image via Minecraft)

No new mob was introduced in the 1.18 update, but players can expect new mobs with the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. As the revamped Swamp Biome and new Deep Dark Biome are being introduced, they will house new mobs coming with the update.

Minecraft will feature passive mobs like Frogs and Tadpoles in an upcoming update. These mobs can be found in various biomes and have different color types depending on the biome conditions. Ambient mobs like Fireflies will also be added with the update and act as fodder for the Frogs.

The Deep Dark Biome will feature a dangerous and strong hostile mob called the Warden. This is Minecraft's first blind mob, which can hear and smell players and attack them ferociously.

Minecraft @Minecraft And your winning mob is… the Allay! Woohoo, cookies – or any other items – for all! And your winning mob is… the Allay! Woohoo, cookies – or any other items – for all! https://t.co/BfvofGcskG

Allay, a cute helper passive mob is added with the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. The mob won 2021 mob votes at the Minecraft Live event and was added soon.

Other features

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ Grab your best friend, a treasure map, and your trusty old boat… But what’s this? Now that trusty-old boat can have a trusty-new chest to carry all that loot from all those adventures! Grab your best friend, a treasure map, and your trusty old boat… But what’s this? Now that trusty-old boat can have a trusty-new chest to carry all that loot from all those adventures!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/LPWAHyhSrp

In Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update, players will also put chests on their boats to carry items around. A new status effect called Darkness might come to the update. This gets activated whenever a player is near the Warden.

Also Read Article Continues below

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen