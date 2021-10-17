When is Minecraft's 'The Wild' update coming out?

Minecraft fans who love the diversity of the game's biomes and the life contained within them were likely delighted when Mojang announced "The Wild" update at Minecraft Live 2021 for a tentative release date of some time in 2022.

The Wild update will attempt to bring more personality to the many biomes found in Minecraft's Overworld. The update will take steps to remake many of the biomes that players find boring, such as the Birch Forest biome.

An example at Minecraft Live showcased a new Birch Forest biome post-update which saw the trees extend their size, spread apart and feature foliage between them to make the biome feel more diverse and alive.

Minecraft: What else to expect from The Wild update

Players should not only expect reworked biomes, but new ones as well (Image via Mojang).

In addition to reworking many of Minecraft's neglected biomes, Mojang showed during the Minecraft Live showcase that at least one new biome will be implemented in the game. This biome takes the name of Mangrove Swamp, found in many subtropical areas in the real world. Based on Mojang's presentation, players will be able to grow and harvest mangrove trees, create structures and items from new mud blocks, and even frog mobs can be seen populating the mangrove swamp!

However, those Minecraft players who were eagerly awaiting the Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update for the Deep Dark biome and its enigmatic Warden mob might have to wait some time longer. Mojang confirmed to the Minecraft community that though the rest of Caves & Cliffs is coming, the Deep Dark biome and Warden mob have been scaled back production-wise and will now be included as part of The Wild update instead.

The good news is that Mojang released more information and visuals on the Deep Dark, and it looks to be coming along nicely. Instead of simply showing us the subterranean caves of the Deep Dark as they have in the past, Mojang has now shown that the Deep Dark is a network of dark caves and tunnels housing the ruins of some lost civilization.

Treasures are undoubtedly ripe for the taking in the ruins of the Deep Dark, but players shouldn't forget that the Warden is not likely to let them take their prize without fighting for it.

At the moment, Mojang has no concrete release date for The Wild update. It is slated to be released some time in 2022. However, Mojang will likely release additional information about the update as well as its release date as we approach the new year. For now, Minecraft gamers will have to keep an eye out for updates and wait patiently as the block-building game's developers do their thing. That said, it never hurts to get a little hyped up about Minecraft's future.

