How to find buried treasure in Minecraft 1.19 Bedrock Edition

Buried treasure features special chests and is randomly generated in Minecraft 1.19 Bedrock Edition. They contain loads of precious loot items like diamonds, gold, heart of the sea, potions, etc.

The chests generate a few blocks underground and can be located almost anywhere in the world. Hence, players need a special map to locate them accurately. Moreover, even after players find the area where the treasure is located, they might have difficulties finding its exact coordinates. Luckily, there is a trick to finding buried treasure easily.

Steps to easily find buried treasure in Minecraft 1.19 Bedrock Edition

1) Finding the buried treasure map

These maps generate in shipwrecks and underwater ruins (Image via Minecraft 1.19 Bedrock Edition)

Since finding buried chests randomly is nearly impossible, players must first get their hands on a map that has a chest location marked on it. These treasure maps can be obtained either from a shipwreck or underwater ruin structures. Both these structures can be found in oceans or in any large body of water. However, one thing to bear in mind is that not all of these structures may contain a map since their generation can occasionally be incomplete.

A Shipwreck will have a 100% chance of generating a map in the map chest specifically, whereas underwater ruins will have a 41.7% or 43.5% chance of offering a treasure map, depending on the structure's size.

2) Traveling to the approximate location

The top of the map is always north (Image via Minecraft 1.19 Bedrock Edition)

Once players obtain and open the treasure map, they will see the world terrain, their location, and the location of the treasure chest marked with a red cross. If players are far away and cannot determine directions, they must always remember that the top of the map is north. By looking at the sun, they can determine which direction they should head in to find the treasure chest.

3) Pinpointing the exact location

Aligning the indicators on the map (Image via Minecraft 1.19 Bedrock Edition)

Once players arrive near the red cross, they should not start digging holes at random. Instead, they must carefully look at the map and align their pointer on the map with the red cross in such a manner that the pointed part of the player's dot should be north-facing and should slightly protrude over the red cross.

In Bedrock Edition, the player's pointer will hover over the red cross as compared to Java Edition, where the player's pointer goes below the red cross.

After perfectly lining up both the indicators on the map, players can dig at the exact block they are standing on. Eventually, players will find the treasure chest with all kinds of precious items.

After the player loots the treasure chest, the chest itself should be destroyed. This is because other buried treasure maps located around the world will no longer consider that particular chest as a treasure and direct players to a new one.

