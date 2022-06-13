How to find the Deep Dark Biome in Minecraft 1.19 update?

Minecraft 1.19 brings the new Deep Dark Biome to the sandbox game. This is considered to be the scariest biome since it spawns the terrifying Warden mob. After the update got released, millions of users downloaded it to explore all the new features. However, finding this new biome can be tricky.

This biome was first introduced back in 2020 at the Live event, when the Caves and Cliffs update was announced. However, Mojang wanted to expand on the biome and the Warden; hence, they pushed the features to the next update.

In 2021, they were reintroduced with a new Ancient City structure inside the biome. Now that the Minecraft 1.19 update is out, everyone can experience the spooky biome.

The Deep Dark Biome and where to find it in Minecraft 1.19 update

Generation of the biome in a world

This biome will generate anywhere below Y level 0 (Image via Mojang)

The new biome in Minecraft 1.19 generates in the overworld. It is the third cave biome added to the game after Lush Cave and Dripstone Cave biomes.

After the release of Caves and Cliffs update part 2, the bedrock layer shifted down 64 blocks, creating a new type of cave covered in deepslate blocks. This was essentially planned to accommodate the new Deep Dark Biome and the Ancient City in the next update.

If players find the Ancient City, they will automatically find the new biome (Image via Mojang)

The new spooky biome can generate anywhere below Y level 0. There are loads of places where the biome can generate; however, it is not as common. The rarity was noticed in the snapshots and pre-releases of the game.

How to find the biome

Players can easily spot the new biome in a huge cave with night vision potion (Image via Mojang)

Players trying to find this biome in the latest update must first try to find large caves. The key is to look for sculk blocks that have a distinct design and texture. Players must also have a night vision potion to clearly see in dark caves. Sometimes, sculk sensors can be seen clearly when they are activated by other mobs.

If players are playing in the old world, they will not be able to find the biome in chunks that are already loaded. They must go far and wide to generate new chunks to find these new biomes. Hence, finding Minecraft 1.19 new features can be a chore in the old world.

The Deep Dark is an uncommon biome (Image via Mojang)

Remember, gamers might not find the Deep Dark Biome immediately after they head below Y level 0. These biomes are not the most common in the game. If players are unable to find the biome, they must leave the area and travel a few hundred blocks to load new chunks and then start their underground expedition again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far