Jockey in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

In Minecraft, Jockey refers to a mob that naturally spawns with another mob riding on top of it. Typically the mob on top will control the mob at the bottom. The mob on the top is basically the owner of the mob on the bottom. However on some occasions the mob at the bottom will be in control.

For example, a ravager jockey is when an Evoker, Pillager, or Vindicator is riding a ravager during a raid. Jockeys cannot depart from one another unless either the top mob is killed or the bottom mob is killed.

There are five different types of jockeys in Minecraft. Players can see these pairs of mobs riding around the world while completing specific tasks in the game, or they can be seen roaming around on rare occasions.

The 5 Minecraft Jockeys

1) Spider Jockey

This is one of the jockeys in Minecraft that is probably the most annoying. The spider jockey spawns with a skeleton, stray, or wither skeleton (only in the Nether) riding on top of a spider.

The mob can be either on top of a regular spider, or a cave spider. In this occasion, the spider is the controller. The spider moves where it wants, and the skeleton just stays on top and fires arrows at players.

This is one of the more annoying mobs since spiders aren't that slow, players will be getting rushed by the spider, while also being shot by arrows from the bow.

2) Chicken Jockey

The chicken jockey is a baby zombie, zombie villager, zombified piglin, baby husk or baby drowned riding on top of a chicken. In this scenario, the mob on top is in charge, and the chicken is being controlled.

3) Skeleton Horseman Jockey

This jockey is a skeleton horseman riding on top of a skeleton horse. These horses are extremely rare in Minecraft and will only spawn from skeleton traps, but even then, the chance of them spawning is pretty rare.

The skeleton on top will control the horse, and these mobs are very quick. Players should take on these mobs when they have a strong sword and a decent amount of armor points.

4) Ravager Jockey

These jockeys are also extremely annoying in the Minecraft world. This is a ravager being ridden by a pillager, vindicator, or evoker. This jockey is different from all the other jockeys as for controlling wise.

The two mobs behave as if they aren't paired together. The mob on top will act as it normally would, and the ravager will roam freely as if it has nothing on it. The mobs just cannot move freely away from the ravager.

These jockeys are commonly seen during Minecraft raids, and these jockeys can do a large amount of damage to players.

5) Strider Jockey

Strider jockeys are zombified piglins who ride on top of striders. On this occasion, the piglin on top is in charge and is controlling the strider. These jockeys are neutral. The strider is passive, and the piglin is neutral.

These mobs will not deal that much damage to the player, hence they will not even attack unless the piglin is provoked.

