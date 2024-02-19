Minecraft 1.21 update: List of all upcoming mobs

Minecraft's next major update, update 1.21, is coming with a plethora of new and exciting features, including, but not limited to, new structures, armors, throwables, and even a selection of new mobs. Among the confirmed mobs for the update are the armadillo, the breeze, and the bogged.

But what exactly are these new mobs, and where can players find them in 1.21's experimental snapshots? All of this and other useful information on the mobs are detailed below.

All of the mobs featured in Minecraft 1.21

The Armadillo

An armadillo in a forest (Image via Mojang)

Armadillos are the only passive mob to be added in update 1.21 and will be found in the game's many warmer biomes. These adorable guys will curl up in a ball to protect themselves from damage when attacked before peeking around to make sure the coast is clear to uncurl.

Players can brush them to get armadillo scutes, which can be used to craft the newly added wolf armor. Additionally, players can give armadillos spider eyes to tame them and can use a lead to guide them from place to place.

The Breeze

Breeze is the second new Minecraft mob being added with the upcoming update and is a new blaze variant. This elemental being uses wind to fight rather than fire, launching condensed air balls at players that can cause them to fly up into the sky and take significant fall damage.

The breeze will be found within another upcoming 1.21 feature: Minecraft's new trial chambers. These underground structures contain spawners that players can conquer for loot and items.

Breeze will also have a unique drop in the new wind charge item. These items are thrown as projectiles like the ones the mob shoots at players. It can knock back entities, press pressure plates, flip switches, hit buttons, and fling doors open and close. Players can also use wind charges to get massive jumps, making them a great new utility item.

The Bogged

A bogged preparing to attack a player (Image via Mojang)

The last of the newly announced mobs for update 1.21 is the bogged. This swamp-residing skeleton is a slightly easier-to-kill version of the skeleton that attacks players with poisoned arrows that deal large damage over time. While new mobs are always great, there was a decent amount of disappointment that the breeze was just another Minecraft skeleton variant.

These toxin-blasting skeletons can be found naturally in regular and mangrove swamps as a rare spawn, but they can also be found alongside the breeze within trial chambers as one of the potential ranged mobs that trial spawners can spawn to attack players.

The bogged has a few different drops. Like regular Minecraft skeletons, bogged can drop bones, arrows, and damaged bows. However, bogged can also drop poisoned arrows, which makes sense considering the other skeleton variant, the stray, drops its unique arrow type when killed.

