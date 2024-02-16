How to find trial chambers in Minecraft

Exploring different areas in Minecraft is always exciting. The upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update will add the much-awaited trial chambers to the game. However, just like the ancient city and nether fortress, you need to look for the trial chambers. While there is no official method of finding the trial chambers, there are some strategies that you can incorporate into your gameplay to make the process easier.

The trial chambers will house some exciting new items and the dangerous, hostile mob breeze. The items found in these structures include the vault and the trial key as well. You can also get the wind charge by defeating the breeze.

Finding the trial chambers in Minecraft

The trial chambers in Minecraft (image via Mojang Studios)

The trial chamber is a palatial structure that can be found in the overworld by digging down. Unlike ocean temples, they are found under land. While there’s no exact Y coordinate level where these structures will be generated, they are likely to be found around -15 to -45 Y level.

Also, do note that you need to turn on experimental features before creating a new Minecraft world so that trial chambers and other items and mobs actually spawn in the game.

1) Using Chunk Base

Chunkbase for finding trial chambers (Image via Chunkbase)

Chunk Base is a website that lets players enter the seed of their Minecraft world to get a detailed map of every structure around their spawn location. Recently, a player found hundreds of Ancient cities using Chunk Base. Finding the trial chambers using this method is extremely easy and simple.

All you need to do is go to Chunk Base, enter your Minecraft world seed, and then select the version of the game you are in. By default, it has the latest version selected. Putting your world seed would generate a map of your world and all the structures nearby.

You can filter out the other structures and just select trial chambers, get the coordinates, and then head over there to fight the breeze and get the wind charge!

Do note that you might have to dig a little deeper as these structures are generated randomly. This method is the fastest way of getting to trial chambers without using any mods or cheats.

2) Exploring underground

Exploring the caves (image via Mojang Studios)

If you do not want to use a third-party tool such as Chunk Base to find the trial chambers, then exploring your Minecraft world is the next best way. There’s a sense of adventure and excitement when trying to find structures like these without any guide.

Since the trial chambers are underground structures, you can look for them by strip mining or exploring the naturally generated large caves, and it is better to look for them in deeper Y levels.

3) Using the locate command

The final method of finding the trial chambers is using the locate command. Do note that using this command constitutes the usage of cheats, and you need to enable them and disable achievements from the settings to use the locate command.

Using the locate command, all you need to do is press T to bring the type box and type /locate structure minecraft:trial_chambers. You’ll be directly teleported to the structure using this method. But, since it is considered cheating by the game, all your achievements would be lost.

However, there’s a workaround; if you can manage to run the game on a different device or account, they can put the seed in to get the coordinates of your main game and then use the location command to get the coordinates of the trial chambers.

Then, you can go to the coordinate without enabling cheats in the main game, keeping their achievements on. So explore the trial chamber, defeat the breeze, and get the newly added wind charge item.