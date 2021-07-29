How to get an invisible item frame in Minecraft

For dedicated Minecraft decorators, sometimes having a frame around an item placed on a surface doesn't quite capture the look desired.

Some players have posted visuals showing their tools and items placed on surfaces without a standard frame around them. Item frames by default possess a certain appearance in vanilla Minecraft, somewhat limiting players hoping to achieve a more worn-in decorative approach.

Fortunately, there is a fix for this by using Minecraft: Java Edition's console commands, enabling players to place item frames that essentially appear invisible to the naked eye. This presents items in a much different way, making them appear as if they are placed upon the surface itself.

Minecraft: Using console commands to get invisible item frames

Players on Minecraft's Java Edition have a simple command that will enable them to get invisible item frames. All they need to do is open their chat console and type "/give @p item_frame{EntityTag:{Invisible:1b}}" which should place the item within the player's inventory, allowing them to place it wherever they wish.

It is important to keep in mind that this method is currently only available to Java players as of Minecraft 1.17. Since the invisible item frame is not considered an independent entity in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, the method won't apply the same. This may change in the future, but for now this method is restricted to Java Edition.

If players are unable to execute the chat command, it may be because they have opened a world where cheats are not permitted. In order to fix this, all Minecraft players need to do is open their world to LAN connections. Once they do so, they should be able to enable cheats via their settings and enter the needed console command without issues.

This applies differently to multiplayer servers and worlds, as commands are restricted to what certain player permissions allow. For example, server admins or devs may have the ability to use console commands, but the same may not be true of standard players. This varies depending on the multiplayer server in question.

Invisible item frames open up a ton of decorative options for Minecraft players, allowing them to combine tools and items with the direct texture of a block. Players on multiple Minecraft decoration sites have sported impressive uses for this mechanic such as creating things like smartphones or computer access panels for modern Minecraft creations by using things like banners with invisible item frames.

