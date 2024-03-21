How to get trial chambers explorer map in Minecraft

One of the main features of the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update is trial chambers. These are large underground structures filled with spawners that are intended to provide replayable loot dungeons. However, since they're underground, they can be hard to find since they require you to stumble aross a lucky cave or large strip mine, much to the dismay of players.

Thankfully, Mojang recognized this annoyance and has added a map to the structures as of snapshot 24w12a, similar to the maps already available in the game for ocean monuments and elusive Minecraft woodland mansions.

How to find Minecraft's new trial chamber map

1) Find a villager

Villages are the best place to find a villager to trade with (Image via Mojang)

As mentioned previously, the way Mojang has implemented this map into the game is similar to how they have handled other structure maps. This means that the map is sold by the villager with the cartographer Minecraft villager profession, as a journeyman trade.

This makes the cartographer an even better villager to set up for players who enjoy exploration, but it does mean that getting one of these maps requires having at least one cartographer villager within a Minecraft villager trading hall.

The easiest way is to find a village and borrow one of the unemployed denizens, but another, less reliable way is to find a zombie villager and cure them.

2) Place a cartography table

Make sure the cartography table is accessible by the villager (Image via Mojang)

With a villager ready to go, you'll need to start by giving them the correct profession. You'll need to place a cartography table in a spot they can pathfind to. You can get a cartography table by crafting one using four planks and two pieces of paper, but they can also be found naturally generated within Minecraft's villages.

3) Level up the villager

Thankfully, this trade unlocks at level three and not five (Image via Mojang)

Now that the villager has the correct profession, they must be leveled up. The potential trial chamber map trade is a journeyman trade, which is the third level of villager trades. This means you'll need to trade with the cartographer; the particular combination of trades you use is irrelevant until they get the needed experience to reach this level.

It's also worth noting that the trial chamber map is not a guaranteed trade, meaning it might take several cartographers to obtain one of these items.

4) Repeat if needed

The trial chamber map trade is not a guaranteed one (Image via Mojang)

If you were unfortunate enough to reach the journeyman level and see a woodland explorer's map, the entire process needs to be repeated, as once a set of trades is locked in for a particular villager, those trades can't be removed or changed.