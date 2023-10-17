On October 15, 2023, Minecraft Live unveiled the next major update coming to the game. Although the update doesn't have an official name just yet, Mojang has given players plenty to be excited about. They've announced exciting new features and expressed their dedication to enhancing "combat adventures and tinkering" in the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update.

For all the players who revel in challenging combat scenarios, the 1.21 update promises to be a thrilling experience. Mojang is also going the extra mile by revisiting and refining existing features like copper and tuff, ensuring they feel more polished and complete. Let's delve into the confirmed features that await in Minecraft 1.21 update.

All Minecraft 1.21 features: Everything you need to know

Breeze and Armadillo

Two new mobs are coming in 1.21 (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft 1.21 update will feature two new mobs, similar to the last Trails & Tales update. The two mobs coming in the next major update are Breeze and Armadillo.

Breeze is a playful hostile mob found in Trial Chambers, a new underground structure also releasing with the 1.21 update. Players will get to fight these blaze-like mobs while exploring Trial Chambers. Breeze uses wind attacks against players. This mob also possesses the unique ability to interact with redstone equipment like buttons and trapdoors found in Trial Chambers.

Armadillo is the winner of Mob Vote 2023. Over two million players voted for it to be in the game. This adorable mob is naturally found in savanna biomes and has a unique quirk of curling into a protective ball when startled. In addition to the Armadillo, players will also have the opportunity to acquire wolf armor as part of this exciting addition to the game.

Trial Chamber - New structure in Minecraft 1.21 update

Trial Chamber sneak peek (Image via Mojang)

Trial Chambers are going to be a new, fun, and challenging way to play with friends. These underground structures are like giant mazes, with each corridor leading to a new room with unique puzzles. Like jungle temples, Trial Chambers are loaded with traps and tripwires.

In these structures, players will encounter the new hostile mob, Breeze, and a new spawner block called Trial Spawner. This can spawn a variety of different mobs like strays, slimes, and Breeze. Upon successfully clearing enemies, Trial Spawner will reward players with valuable items.

Trial Chambers are also the source of many new copper and tuff blocks. Because of this, some players are expecting Mojang to add copper golems as it fits the theme.

All Blocks and Items in Minecraft 1.21 update

New Copper and Tuff blocks

More copper and tuff blocks are coming (Image via Mojang)

There are many copper blocks coming in the 1.21 update. Most players are excited about copper bulbs, a new light source made of copper. Its lighting level changes based on the oxidization level of the block.

Here are other copper blocks announced during Minecraft Live:

Chiseled copper

Copper grate

Copper trapdoor

Copper door

Apart from copper, tuff blocks are also receiving some love in this update. There are three new blocks coming for builders who love the tuff texture and want more variety:

Tuff bricks

Polished tuff

Chiseled tuff

Chiseled Polished Tuff

Crafter block

Automatic crafting is here (Image via Mojang)

With Minecraft 1.21 update, players will finally receive one of the most requested features of all time, automatic crafting. Mojang is adding a new block called Crafter to let players craft items automatically using redstone.

Trial Spawner

A new spawner has appeared (Image via Mojang)

Trial Spawners are a new type of spawner block found in Trial Chambers. Like regular spawners, they will also spawn mobs, like strays, slimes, and the new Breeze. Once players have defeated all mobs, Trial Spawner will go into cooldown and drop rewards.

Wolf Armor and Armadillo's Scute

Wolf armor and Armadillo's scute are the only two items unveiled for the Minecraft 1.21 update. Players will be able to obtain scutes from Armadillos and use them to craft armor for tamed wolves.

Note: Some block and item names are unofficial and may change in the future.