5 best Minecraft 1.21 update features revealed in Minecraft Live 

The much-awaited Minecraft Live event is finally over, and it has left the community with dozens of new and fascinating content. As the livestream continued, much was revealed regarding the upcoming features from the 1.21 update. It's likely oriented towards combat and thrill, with dozens of items, mobs, and entities that complement the overarching theme.

Minecraft Live 2023 essentially showcased five fundamental aspects dedicated to the 1.21 update.

Trial Chambers, Breeze, and more of the latest arrivals in the 1.21 update following Minecraft Live

1) New structure: Trial Chambers

Introducing the Trial Chamber, which is the center for combat and hostility (Image via Mojang)

The Trial Chambers complement the combat and thrill factor of the 1.21 update. These are procedurally generated structures in the underground, which are designed to introduce several challenges.

The chamber comprises several rooms, each boasting difficult challenges and mobs. Past these hostilities, players will gain access to treasures hidden inside chests. Each room is generated procedurally and represents a unique design.

The eerie corridor of the Trial Chambers, filled with horror and traps (Image via Mojang)

The entrance itself, called the Corridor, contains traps and hallways. The entire structure will comprise the Trial Chambers, Breeze trials, and small loot areas.

2) The Crafter

The new automatic Crafting table in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Crafter is a new block that will be featured in the Minecraft 1.21 update. Despite resembling a crafting table, it's essentially an automated crafting system, which can create items and entities easily.

The Crafter is a redstone-powered crafting tool that lets you employ redstone signals to generate items that are not listed in the recipe book. This may entail, among other things, merging gears and developing custom-built fireworks compositions.

The Crafter resembles a hybrid of a furnace and a crafting bench. Built of wood with a stone exterior with a glass window, it comprises a 3x3 grid of slots, identical to a crafting table.

Its slots, on the other hand, can be enabled or disabled, allowing players to assign them to the desired entity. Lastly, the Crafter's ability to use redstone and enable slots can help in automated crafting.

3) The Trial Spawner

The Trial spawner is set to test your courage and reward you for your efforts (Image via Mojang)

The Trial Spawner is an all-new block coming in the 1.21 Minecraft update. It will be an integral part of the Trial Chamber, where players will encounter mobs and treasures.

This one-of-a-kind block can generate mobs depending on the number of players around it. When slain, the spawned creatures will drop specific treasures. If more players emerge in its vicinity, the block will deploy a bigger horde of monsters with remarkable loot.

It will generate items according to the total number of participants. So, if there are six individuals, the spawner will generate as many items in total.

Cherish the loot that the Trial Spawner presents (Image via Mojang)

The Trial Spawner includes facets like the smoking effect, which implies it is on cooldown and may be used later. It may summon mobs such as Strays and the latest inclusion, Breezes, with the difficulty based on the number of players around.

The Trial Spawner is also believed to be capable of producing diamonds, implying that diamond farms might be possible in Minecraft.

4) New mob to be added: The Breeze

Presenting the all-new wind-bending boss of Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Breeze is the latest mob, set to arrive in the 1.21 update. Another part of the Trial Chambers, it will be highly hostile and dangerous.

The Breeze is a purple and blue colored monster with arms and a head surrounded by a spinning wind funnel. As the name suggests, it uses the wind as a weapon.

When striking, it fires a missile of wind energy that bursts upon colliding with a player or mob, doing minor damage and dealing a significant amount of knockback.

The devastating wind attacks can literally blow you away (Image via Mojang)

With its wind charge assault, the Breeze can leap about the area and hit players. The latter can suffer significant damage from the visible blast of wind. The attack can interact with buttons, levers, and trapdoors to change their state, as well as other redstone components. This devastation seems similar to the Wither in Minecraft.

5) New decorative blocks

Featuring a variety of new blocks that add to the décor of Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Live event showcased a variety of new decorative blocks, which are mainly deduced from the design of the Trial Chambers. These blocks can embellish the aesthetics of structures and other builds.

The Trial Chambers were explicitly divided into two types of blocks: Tuff-based and Copper-based. Most of the decorative blocks were variations of these two materials.

At least three types of Tuff Blocks were observed: Chiseled Tuff Blocks, Pure Tuff bricks, and Polished Tuff blocks. New copper-based blocks, such as Grates, have also been introduced to improve the aesthetics of Minecraft builds. Copper doors, trap doors, and chiseled-looking copper blocks are examples of Copper-based blocks.

An all-new way to light the world (Image via Mojang)

Besides that, a new light source known as the Copper bulb is available, which is initially faint but may be oxidized with an axe. The brightness will grow corresponding to how many times the axe is used. Redstone pulses may also be used to toggle it.