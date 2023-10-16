How will autocrafting work in Minecraft 1.21 update 

Minecraft Live event for the 1.21 update saw the announcement of tons of new content. These include certain new building blocks that will bring a variety of unique aspects to the game. One of these blocks consists of the Crafter, which has been showcased as an auto-crafting entity. This redstone-powered block brings an attractive trait with it that can be exploited by players to create unique automatic farms.

Let us dive deep into how the autocrafting mechanism can work by using the Crafter.

How will autocrafting work in the 1.21 update of Minecraft

Introducing the new Minecraft block: The Crafter

Bringing a new block to the game. (Image via Mojang)

The Crafter is a new redstone-powered crafting tool that can utilize redstone signals and craft items, which are not even available in the recipe book. This may include things like mixing gears and creating personalized fireworks formulations, among other things.

The Crafter resembles a cross between a furnace and a crafting bench. It is made of wood with a stone front and a glass window. Like a crafting table, it features a 3x3 grid of slots. However, the Crafter's slots can be enabled or disabled, allowing you to decide which items are utilized to construct the desired item.

The sole restriction is that each Crafter may only utilize one recipe at a time. As a result, it will be perfect to link several Crafters. The ability to link the Crafters can bring about an automated crafting system as long as one fulfills the requirements for the items.

How to use The Crafter for autocrafting

The 3X3 grid of slots can be enabled or disabled. (Image via Mojang)

The Crafter will have a unique ability to autocraft items based on how one configures it. As previously mentioned, it features a 3x3 grid of slots which can be enabled or disabled. Once the item gets crafted, it is released in a manner similar to a dispenser.

Using this and a bunch of redstone contraptions like hoppers and dispensers, one can create an autofarming system in Minecraft. You can selectively enable the slots required to craft a particular item. For instance, if you want to make a sword, disable all the slots except the three in the middle.

The items will get dispensed out once crafted. (Image via Mojang)

You can then add the required materials for the Crafter to make the item. Once crafted, the item will be dispensed, and this can be collected using hoppers into a chest. The redstone pulse will power the block for the Crafter to create the item.

The Crafter in Minecraft can basically produce any item that a crafting table can make. The best part about this block is that, unlike brewing stands and furnaces, it doesn’t require any fuel. Also, it can be coupled with a variety of other automatic farms to provide a fully functioning automated farming and crafting system.

The Crafter is a block that the Minecraft community is extremely delighted to have as an addition to the 1.21 update. The ability to autocraft without hassle has, in many ways, enhanced the potential of the automatic farm systems in the game.