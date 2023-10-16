Minecraft community delighted with new crafter block coming in 1.21 update

Mojang recently introduced the new Minecraft 1.21 update and all the new features it has to offer. They hosted their annual live show to showcase their upcoming projects and updates for all their games, with their main sandbox title being the highlight of the show.

One of the major features announced was a redstone block called the Crafter, which is quickly becoming a fan-favorite in the community.

Soon after the block was revealed on Mojang's live stream, one of the Redditors by the name of 'u/Vast-Day-4442' posted a picture of the block on Minecraft's official subreddit. In the live show, the developer explained that this redstone block has the capability to automatically craft items and blocks.

This was, of course, massive news for all the players who tinker with redstone and create loads of contraptions. They can place loads of resources inside it and give it a redstone signal to not only automatically craft an item but dispense it out in the world as well. Furthermore, its crafting slots can be enabled or disabled, depending on the recipe configuration of the desired item.

Users react to the new crafter block coming to Minecraft 1.21 update

Since the Minecraft 1.21 update is currently trending and almost every player is checking out new features for the game, this post blew up on the subreddit. Within a day, it received over five thousand upvotes and over five hundred comments.

Users talked about how players who create a lot of redstone will greatly benefit from the new crafter block. They also discussed how the frequent use of dispensers will no longer be necessary. Of course, thousands upvoted the comments in agreement.

Soon after the new block was introduced for the Minecraft 1.21 update, players quickly started brainstorming how they could exploit it to create extremely efficient automatic farms.

They mentioned infinite kelp farms and super smelter machines that can infinitely smelt items. One of the Redditors humorously mentioned how an automatic cake machine could be built with the crafter block as well.

Many were simply delighted to have the block in the game, especially those who were frequent farm-makers and redstone experts. The crafter can add tons of new opportunities to redstone machines.

Of course, the conversation and concepts for using the new craft block will continue to grow as days pass. Fortunately, players will be able to play around with it after a few weeks since Mojang will release all the announced updates in their snapshot and preview versions.