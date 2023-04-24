How to make super smelter in Minecraft (2023)

Smelting is one of the most basic activities to undertake after entering a new Minecraft world. The first block you craft is a crafting table, and the second most important block to craft is a furnace, through which players can smelt different blocks, items, and food. After a while, however, you might need two or even three furnaces to smelt various blocks and items at once.

Things get out of hand quickly when you start collecting loads of items to smelt. Hence, a super smelter contraption can be created, automatically allocating items to the furnace and storing the smelted items in a chest.

Steps to build super smelter in Minecraft

1) Blocks and items needed to build super smelter

Items needed to build the super smelter in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The super smelter is one of the simpler contraptions to build in the game. You will need lots of iron to craft hoppers and other blocks. Below is a list of blocks and items required for the machine:

48 hoppers

36 powered rails

16 furnaces

13 building blocks

Five chests

Four rails

Three levers

Two minecart hoppers

2) Furnace and storage systems

Build the furnace, hopper, and storage system for the super smelter in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, you must create the furnace and hopper system to take items from the chests, place them in the furnace, and then return the smelted items to another chest. Start by placing a chest and connecting a row of hoppers to it. The first one will be connected to the chest, while the others will be connected to each other in a line. Place furnaces on top of these hoppers.

Place another row of hoppers at the back of each furnace that will essentially connect to the furnace block. Finally, place a normal hopper on top of these.

These will feed coal and items to the block, and the hoppers underneath will take the smelted items from the furnaces to a chest.

At one end of both the hopper systems above the furnace, place a large chest diagonally above the row of hoppers so that there is a one-block space where minecarts can go underneath it.

3) Rail and minecart systems

Place powered rails on top of hoppers for the minecart with hoppers to travel and drop items to each furnace. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cover all exposed hoppers with powered rails on which minecarts with hoppers run, and deliver items to be smelted and coal to furnaces. The picture shows that both powered rail systems can be switched on and off with a lever located roughly in the middle of the row and diagonally above the upper powered rail system. This will allow it to power both systems.

Finally, fill one large chest in the back with stacks of coal and leave it to complete the super smelter in Minecraft. Players can simply dump any item that needs to be smelted on the large chest above the furnace row and collect the items from the bottom chest.

Poll : 0 votes