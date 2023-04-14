In Minecraft, Redstone is like the electricity that powers up and brings it to life. It's the secret sauce that takes the game from "just another sandbox" to a world where anything is possible. With Redstone, you can let your imagination run wild and create amazing machines and gadgets that would make experienced engineers envious.

With its ability to activate and deactivate mechanisms, Redstone allows players to build anything they can dream up. From self-sorting storage systems to working elevators and automated chicken farms to impressive fireworks displays, the possibilities with Redstone are nearly endless.

But making Redstone contraptions is not a walk in the park, as complex machinery requires intricate steps. We have presented five simple contraptions anyone can build to start exploring the world of Redstone.

5 interesting Redstone contraptions in Minecraft

Redstone is a block in Minecraft that can be used as a power source to activate and deactivate various components, such as pistons, dispensers, and doors. It can be transmitted in various ways, including through Redstone dust, torches, and repeaters.

5) Automatic Pumpkin and Melon Farms

Automatic Farms is a great Redstone contraption that allows players to automate the farming process in Minecraft. With this machine, one can grow and harvest pumpkins and melons without having to do any of the work themselves. To build an automatic farm, you will need some basic components, such as pistons, hoppers, dispensers, observers, and water buckets.

The basic idea is to use observers to detect when the melons and pumpkins are fully grown, then activate pistons to push them into hoppers and collect them in chests. This is a great way to automate the production of pumpkins and melons that can be used as food or to trade with farmer villagers in exchange for emeralds.

4) Hidden Doors

If you are on a multiplayer server with the fear of server mates stealing your resources, this Minecraft contraption is for you. A hidden door is a contraption that can conceal an entrance or exit to a secret base or room. This will add some security and mystery to your Minecraft builds. To build a hidden door, you will need some advanced components, such as sticky pistons, Redstone torches, repeaters, and comparators.

The basic idea is to use sticky pistons to move blocks in and out of the wall, creating a gap that can be opened and closed by a lever or button. You can also use Redstone torches, repeaters, and comparators to create complex circuits that control the timing and logic of the pistons.

The good thing is, this machine can be customized to fit into any build so you don't have to break it down just to add a secret door to your treasure rooms.

3) Elevators

Elevators can add fancy elements to your build and remain the perfect way to travel up or down. The Redstone elevator allows players to move up and down in Minecraft using a series of sticky pistons and slime blocks. They can build a vertical shaft, place sticky pistons along one side, and slime blocks in front of the pistons to create an elevator platform.

Using observer blocks, the piston circuit can be triggered to move the elevator platform upward. Once the circuit is turned off, the pistons will retract, causing the platform to move back down. It’s a useful contraption that can save time and effort when navigating vertically in Minecraft.

2) Super Smelters

Tired of manually cooking the resources? Super smelter is the solution for that. A super smelter is a contraption that uses multiple furnaces connected by hoppers and powered by minecarts. Minecarts run on powered rails that are controlled by levers.

The minecarts distribute the items to be smelted and fueled to the furnaces and then collect the output. It’s a useful contraption for those who need to smelt large quantities of items quickly, such as ores or food.

1) TNT Canon

TNT Cannon in Minecraft is basically a big boomstick that can shoot TNT blocks long distances. It’s a fun contraption for those who like to blow things up or clear out areas quickly. To make one, start by building a frame out of blocks and water, with a space in the middle where the TNT goes.

Then, add some Redstone circuits and repeaters to control the timing of the explosion. You also need to place Redstone torches to light the TNT blocks. At the mouth of the cannon, place a slab or a fence to prevent the TNT from falling into the water.

Once the TNT is lit, it blasts out of the cannon with a mighty boom. You can modify your Minecraft TNT cannon to change the angle and strength of the explosion, which lets you control the distance and direction of the TNT launch. If you want to make an even bigger explosion, just add more TNT.

Note: Be careful when using this canon, as it can cause a lot of damage to your surroundings and yourself. Always wear armor and keep a safe distance from the blast zone. Do not use this canon to harm other players or animals without their consent.

