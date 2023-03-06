5 best Minecraft Servers for beginners in 2023

Minecraft is a fun sandbox game that allows players to build and explore worlds with friends and fellow members of the community. People spend countless hours building and exploring Minecraft worlds before eventually moving on to other games, but you don't have to be stuck just playing single-player. Minecraft allows for multiplayer, and it's definitely worth checking out!

Today, Minecraft has become one of the most popular video games in the world, and playing with others online is the best way to enjoy Minecraft! However, some servers are best for beginners. This article will list five of the best!

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Hypixel and 4 other Minecraft beginner servers which are great for those just starting out

5) PurplePrison

IP address: purpleprison.net

PurplePrison is amongst the best servers for anyone new to the game (Image via Mojang)

PurplePrison is a prison server, meaning you're confined inside the server and must work alone or with other players-turned-allies to make as much money as possible. However, this isn't just any prison server; t's one of the best Minecraft servers for beginners in 2023!

The community on PurplePrison is amicable and helpful. If you have questions about how to play or what plugins are available, there will be people around who will answer them for you. This is an amazing prison server where prisoners compete against each other while trying to beat each other in PvP, gamble against one another, or even become the Jeff Bezos of PurplePrison by owning a server-wide shop.

There are plenty more features besides these: gangs where people can team up and have gang fights in prison; custom plots made by users themselves so they can do whatever they want within their plot without affecting anyone else's experience; plus many more plugins that I could not list here!

Average player count: 500-2000

4) OreoMC

IP address: oreo.gg

OreoMC is a fantastic survival server for those just starting (Image via Mojang)

OreoMC is a great place for beginners to start their Minecraft journey. The server is full of friendly players and staff members who will help you get started with your first world, whether building or finding resources.

OreoMC is a survival server that is a fantastic option for beginners looking to play multiplayer. Survival is generally a single-player gamemode, but this server allows you to enjoy this version of the game with other players!

This is not the only thing offered when playing on a survival multiplayer server; players can also use special commands. These could be stuff such as being able to claim a plot of land so that others can't grieve, making shops where you can sell items to other players, and PvP protection (depending on the type of survival server).

This Minecraft server was built fully custom. To create something genuinely original from your standard Minecraft experience, the staff team has worked countless hours. Try out this server if you're sick of playing on the same old ones because it offers unique experiences you won't find anywhere else!

Average player count: 30-100

3) MineVille

IP address: mc.mineville.org

MineVille is a great server for beginners (Image via Mojang)

MineVille is a Skyblock and Survival Minecraft server with one of the game's best communities. Players can join this server with friends and have tons of fun. Additionally, you can always make new friends on this server just because everyone is friendly.

The survival gamemode on this server offers a long and unique list of custom and necessary items. Like most survival servers, it offers a land-claim function. As the name suggests, anyone wanting to keep their piece of land safe can legally "claim" it. One very unique aspect of this server is that it allows you to pick your furniture and wardrobe, this is done with a custom texture pack that is made by the owner of MineVille.

The Skyblock gamemode is unlike most Skyblock servers, as it offers tons of daily events and new content, so it never gets boring! Islands are one of the most fun elements of this server. Players can level up their own islands, check leaderboards, and compete on other players' islands and servers. The server also offers a beautiful auction house and other PvP-based plugins.

This selection is one that every beginner must try out; it's a server that you will always come back to just because you can do so much! If your interest is piqued, join their Discord server to get updates for every new addition!

Average player count: 25-200

2) ManaCube

IP address: manacube.net

ManaCube is a great beginner Minecraft server for those looking to get into the game. It has a friendly community, and there are many different types of games to play. One of the most popular modes is their parkour maps, where you jump around and try not to fall off while collecting coins along the way. There are also tons of PvP modes and places to build if that's something that interests you!

This Minecraft server's huge popularity is a result of how nicely it is constructed. Gamemodes like KitPvP, Factions, Parkour, Towny, Prison, Survival, Skyblock, Anarchy, Islands, and Creative are among the absurd number of options available.

ManaCube is a server that rivals even Hypixel, the most popular Minecraft Skyblock server. There are numerous features and activities in the Skyblock section that let you keep playing and expanding indefinitely. The builds on this server are crazy cool, and people will spend weeks, even months building insane islands!

The maintenance staff is truly incredible, always online willing to give a helping hand with practically anything a beginner could need! You won't need to worry about other players cheating on this server, as it's known to have an excellent anti-cheat mechanic. Anyone interested in this server should consider joining it today!

Average player count: 1000-4500

1) Hypixel

IP address: hypixel.net

Hypixel is the best Minecraft server for beginners (Image via Mojang)

Hypixel is one of the most popular servers for Minecraft, and it's easy to see why. The server has a lot of interesting game modes, many maps to explore and thousands of players to play with. The vast playercount is one of the main reasons it is such a good server for beginners. As a result, you'll always have a game to play and people to enjoy it with!

Hypixel is the largest server in the world, hosting a ludicrous amount of players every day because of its size. There is also scope for the server to keep growing exponentially, adding more and more content. The server offers a ton of unique features that are exclusive to them, and is continuously adding new ones all the time!

This server hosts a huge variety of games, facilitating players to stay hooked to the game for a long time without a hint of boredom. Here is a list of some games that may interest beginners or anyone!

Dropper

Quakecraft

Paintball Warefare

Cops and Crims

SkyWars

Bed Wars

SMP

Wool Wars

SkyBlock

Murder Mystery

Hide and Seek

Football (Soccer)

Build Battle

Duels

UHC

Survival Games

Average player count: 20000-100000

Minecraft multiplayer tips and tricks

Tip 1

Be sure to claim anything you create. If you don't do this, you face the chance of someone breaking in or changing your land. There are a variety of ways to claim land on the particular server you've joined, so you'll need to look into it. This will not be something on all servers, but if you're building, you should definitely check on whether or not it is.

Tip 2

Use OptiFine. It's a Minecraft optimizer that makes the game run more smoothly on PCs with less memory and weaker graphics cards. To make your game appear as nice as possible, OptiFine also offers you access to a ton of additional texture packs and HD shaders. It also introduces a few practical new gameplay aspects, such as the well-known OptiFine Zoom.

Tip 3

If you decide to put your trust in someone, they can easily turn around and stab you in the back. You have to be mindful about who you invest faith in; remember that most of the players in Minecraft will be strangers to you and may try to become friends with you to exploit you.

