5 most popular Minecraft parkour maps

Parkour is a fun game mode for all types of Minecraft players.

Parkour has been in Minecraft for years now, and the concept is simple: jump from block to block.

Parkour can be simple (with smaller two-block jumps) or hard (with ladders, ice blocks, and fence posts). Irrespective of the players' skill level, everyone loves a good parkour map.

There are thousands of parkour maps all over the internet, so it can be hard to find the perfect ones. Here is a list of five of the most popular parkour maps that all Minecraft players should try.

5 best Minecraft parkour maps that players should try out

#5 - Extreme Sky Run

Extreme Sky Run (Image via Minecraft)

Extreme Sky Run is a parkour map with various levels, each with a different difficulty level. Each level has a spawn point, so losing your place is not a concern on this map. A few levels are quite challenging but not impossible.

This is an awesome map for any parkour lover to try out.

Download Extreme Sky Run here.

#4 - 25 Stages of Simple Parkour

25 Stages of Simple Parkour (Image via Minecraft)

25 Stages of Simple Parkour is the perfect map for parkour beginners. This map has 25 different rooms filled with parkour, but it is more casual than challenging.

This map is perfect for improving anyone's parkour skills, while also bringing hours of fun.

Download 25 Stages of Simple Parkour here.

#3 - Beat Jumper

Beat Jumper (Image via Minecraft)

Beat Jumper is a very unique parkour map, as you have to jump to the beat of the music in the background.

The magenta blocks have two settings: an off setting and an on setting. These settings change every four seconds. If a player jumps on a magenta block during the off setting, they fall right through.

This parkour map takes a lot of skill and has fun music playing in the background.

Download Beat Jumper here.

#2 - Parkour Islands

Parkour Islands (Image via Minecraft)

Parkour Islands is one of the largest parkour maps ever built. Not only does it have a variety of parkour levels, but it also has amazing builds to view as you are playing.

This map will bring hours of fun with over 100 different levels. Players can also find hidden diamonds within the map which will unlock additional levels.

Download Parkour Islands here.

#1 - Theme Parkour

Theme Parkour (Image via Minecraft)

Theme Parkour is a unique parkour map with 12 different levels, ranging from easy maps to extreme maps. Each level has its own theme, which is how this map got its name.

With unique themes and beautiful builds, this is an amazing map for players to add to their collection.

Download Theme Parkour here.