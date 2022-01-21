5 best Discord Servers for Minecraft (2022)

Discord servers are a platform that's growing exponentially fast. Many gamers gravitate towards using Discord due to its easy-to-use functionality, great community, and many community creation tools.

As a platform primarily aimed at gamers, one of the most popular types of Discord Servers is those that involve Minecraft in some way or another. In Minecraft Discord servers, players can chat about the game, play on servers together, request help about the game, and much more.

Top 5 best Discord Servers for Minecraft in 2022

1) Official Minecraft Discord Server (Join Discord Server)

The official Minecraft Discord server boasts 800K members (Image via Discord)

For gamers looking for the best Minecraft Discord server to join, what could be better than the official one? Boasting 800,000 members, this Discord server is one of the largest ever to be created and is a place for fans to chat about the game, get a sneak peek into new releases, and much more.

The only caveat about the official Minecraft Discord server is that it's so popular it can be hard even to join. The server is currently at its member count limit, meaning players may not be able to join, depending on when they try.

2) Purple Prison (Join Discord Server)

Purple Prison is a highly popular Minecraft server (Image via Discord)

Purple Prison is one of the largest and best Minecraft servers for Prison and has a large community of players both on the Minecraft server and Discord server. It is also one of the biggest non-official Minecraft Discord servers, with a whopping 55,000 unique members.

This server is a top choice for anyone looking for a laid-back Minecraft community to make new friends.

3) CurseForge (Join Discord Server)

CurseForge is a large Minecraft modding platform (Image via Discord)

CurseForge is an extremely popular place to download Minecraft mods, which can be used with different Modloaders such as Forge and Fabric. Their Discord server is based not only on Minecraft content but also on a variety of mods for which the company publishes modding software.

For fans of Minecraft modding, this Discord server is a great place to chat and meet modders likewise. There's even a support section in which volunteering members of the modding community help out those in need of troubleshooting mod related issues.

4) Comfy Cafe (Join Discord Server)

Comfy Cafe is a social Discord Server (Image via Discord)

For those looking for a Discord server that offers many things alongside Minecraft chat, look no further than Comfy Cafe. This popular gaming themed Discord Server provides many attractions, such as game nights, movie nights, and even regular discussions about anime.

While this server is not solely dedicated to Minecraft like many others on this list, it's still a significant topic of the server. This server is especially an excellent choice for players looking to chill out and chat in a relaxed environment with other gaming fans.

5) Cosmic Craft (Join Discord Server)

Cosmic Craft is one of the most recognizable old school Minecraft servers (Image via Discord Street)

Cosmic Craft is a well-known Minecraft multiplayer server that has been around for almost a decade. This server is one of the best places to play a variety of old school game modes such as Minecraft survival, Factions, Skyblock, and MiniGames.

The Discord community is over 10,000 members strong, and the community is welcoming to all new players. All in all, for anyone looking for a place to chat with fellow Minecraft fans, this server is a great option.

