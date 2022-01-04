5 best Minecraft mods for survival in 2022

Mods are a huge part of Minecraft. They can completely change the game, and that's usually for the better. Minecraft players use mods to change the look, feel, and gameplay or a combination of all three. Mods are exclusive to Java Edition, but the majority of Java users make use of at least one mod.

Mods can be big or small and range everywhere in between. This article will list 5 of the best ones that Minecraft Java Edition players should try in 2022.

Best survival mods for Minecraft this year

5) WAILA

WAILA, short for "What Am I Looking At?", is one of the simplest mods on the market, but it makes a big difference. Players no longer have to wonder what block is what or what an unknown item is. Simply pointing the mouse at it will let them know, making everything a lot easier.

4) Not Enough Items

The majority of players do not have all the crafting recipes memorized. In fact, they don't even remember most of them. With this mod, Minecraft players can easily find out what they need for something without having to look it up. This is great for Survival because it can tell players what they need faster.

3) Inventory Tweaks

This is one of the best mods that Minecraft has to offer. Inventory Tweaks help players organize, which is a really helpful function. In this mod, tools that run out of durability are automatically replaced (great when mining). Stacks of blocks get automatically refilled when they lose one, and a simple middle-click will sort chests and inventory however Minecraft players want.

It's also a highly customizable mod. This mod is only up through 1.13, but players have been asking for it so much that it's being ported to current versions very soon.

2) Biomes O'Plenty

Nothing is more fun than exploring biomes, and this mod introduces a lot of new biomes. It overhauls the Nether and the Overworld, making everywhere a beautiful, new and fun experience.

1) Optifine

The Optifine mod doesn't change much about Minecraft's gameplay. It improves pretty much all other aspects of it, though. Optifine adds an incredible zoom feature and makes the FPS and everything incredible.

The game looks and feels a whole lot better than it normally does, so this is definitely the best mod Minecraft has to offer. Optifine is a mod every Java Edition player should have.

Which of these is the best Minecraft mod? Let us know in the comments below!

