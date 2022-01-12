5 best survival servers for Minecraft Java Edition (2022)

It's no secret that survival is one of the most popular aspects of Minecraft. The game is built around exploration and survival mechanics, and while the creative mode is somewhat popular, the survival mode remains dominant.

The premise of the survival mode is simple: players must gather resources, craft tools, build a shelter, and survive the hostile mobs of the night. It's the classic way the game was made to be enjoyed.

Many Minecraft servers out there offer a survivalist experience to players. For anyone looking for a good survival server to play on, this list will highlight 5 of the absolute best.

Five best Minecraft survival servers for Java Edition

5) Mox MC

IP Address: moxmc.com

Mox MC is one of the fastest growing server networks (Image via Mojang)

Mox MC is currently one of the most popular places to enjoy the in-game survival mode. There are many different game modes to enjoy on this server, such as regular Minecraft survival, prisons, parkour, skyblock, and even fun mini-games.

For regular survival enthusiasts, this server is one of the best places to be. It has all the features any survivalist could want while including extra things like custom enchants, boss mobs, and even automatic drop-parties that run twice per day.

4) Tulip Survival

IP Address: tulipsurvival.com

Tulip Survival is a fantastic dedicated survival server (Image via PMC)

Tulip Survival may be a relatively new Minecraft survival server, but it has proven to be one of the best. With features such as land claims, buy & sell shops, player warps, grief protection, and free ranks just for voting, this server has enough content to entertain for hours.

This server will be suitable for anyone looking for a simple survival experience. It is solely dedicated to classic Minecraft survival only and focuses on this single game mode, making it a great choice.

3) MC Central

IP Address: mccentral.org

MC Central offers a wide variety of gamemodes (Image via Mojang)

Up next is MC Central, a server with a great selection of different game modes, including regular Survival, Skyblock, Factions, and Capture the Flag. Thanks to the large community, players can enjoy great gameplay on this server with no shortage of company.

Be assured that MC Central offers nothing short of top quality, and a tremendous amount of detail is put into this server. It's also one of the oldest servers ever to exist, boasting an uptime of over 11 years.

2) Lifesteal SMP

IP Address: lifestealsmp.com

Lifesteal SMP is a regular survival server with one big twist. Players can kill each other to steal health points (hearts). The maximum amount of hearts a player can have is 20, and each time they are killed, one heart is stolen away from them permanently and given to the killer.

This crazy and uniquely fun concept has made Lifesteal SMP extremely trendy as of late. Right now, there are hundreds of players, streamers, and YouTubers joining every day to get a piece of the action.

1) Simple Survival

IP Address: simplesurvival.gg

Simple Survival is a top-notch survival server for Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft survival is in question, what could be better than Simple Survival? This no-nonsense survival server sets out to provide the best possible vanilla survival experience.

With so many flashy servers, all promising something better than the next, simple survival is truly a breath of fresh air. In terms of features, the gameplay isn't left lacking either. Some of the server's most notable features can be found below:

Toggleable PvP

Dedicated Staff

Good Hardware (No lag)

Grief Prevention

Land Claiming

Player Economy

Player Shops

Coinflips

Marriage

Leaderboards

24/7 Uptime

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha