5 best Minecraft 1.17 mods for survival

Minecraft mods allow gamers to add a myriad of new content into their game. There are thousands of Minecraft mods out there to be downloaded (89,701 mods on CurseForge alone) on the internet, each unique to the next.

The most popular types of Minecraft mods are those that influence the survival gamemode. Minecraft survival mods come in all shapes and sizes, but ultimately set out to improve the vanilla Minecraft survival experience.

This guide will take a look at 5 of the absolute best Minecraft survival mods that are fully compatible with the latest version of Minecraft, which is 1.17 at the time of writing.

Top 5 best Minecraft survival mods that are compatible with 1.17

5) Blue Skies

Clocking in with over 2 million downloads, Blue Skies is a Minecraft mod that overhauls the default Minecraft survival experience.

There's an incredible amount of content added with this mod, but some of the most notable additions include new blocks, biomes, mobs, items, and even 2 entirely new dungeons.

For anyone looking for a Minecraft mod that adds a variety of fresh, expansive content to Minecraft, Blue Skies is definitely a good place to start.

4) End Portal Recipe

This relatively simple mod allows for End portal frames to be crafted (Image via Minecraft)

End Portal Recipe is a relatively simple Minecraft mod that sets out to make the End portal frame craftable.

This greatly alters the regular Minecraft survival experience, especially for those looking to defeat the Ender dragon. Typically, in order to travel to the End dimension, players would have to spend time searching for an End portal inside a Stronghold.

With this mod, however, gamers can opt to craft the portal frame instead by using 5 eyes of Ender, 3 End stone, and 1 dragon egg.

3) Survive

This mod adds a variety of new survival factors to Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

A popular mod commonly seen on Minecraft survival servers, this mod, simply titled "Survive," is a brilliant choice for anyone looking to add more content into their game.

Now fully compatible with Minecraft version 1.17, this mod adds a plethora of new features that help Minecraft become more realistic. These include a thirst bar, stamina system, and even temperatures that vary per biome.

2) Effortless Building

Although this mod wasn't strictly made just for Minecraft survival, it's still a brilliant choice for anyone looking to spice up their survival world.

With this mod, players can build beautiful new structures that otherwise would not be possible in the vanilla version of Minecraft. Furthermore, this mod also allows players to effortlessly switch between building blocks and quickly construct common structures such as walls, roofs, chimneys, and much more.

1) Biomes o Plenty

Coming in with an eye-watering 64 million downloads, this mod might just be the most commonly seen mod on any Minecraft modded server.

Although this mod was created in 2014, making it over 7 years old now, it's still frequently updated and was made fully compatible for Minecraft 1.17.1 very recently.

In terms of spicing up survival, it doesn't get much more exquisite than this. Once installed, this mod will implement over 80 brand new biomes to the Minecraft world, each of which comes with new mobs, blocks, items, structures, and much more.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi