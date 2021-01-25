5 best modded Minecraft servers for Java edition

Modded Minecraft servers typically (but not always) require players to use some kind of modified game client that has third-party mods installed. These mods are also supported on the server, thus allowing players to play modded versions of Minecraft together.

There are different types of modded servers in Minecraft, each catering to a different genre and game style. The best types of modded Minecraft servers typically utilize several individual mods, which are combined together into something called modpacks. Players must have the same modpacks installed locally into their game in order to join a specific modded server.

This guide will showcase some of the best modded Minecraft servers to play right now. The modpacks required to join said servers will also be listed & explained.

Note: These servers are in no particular order and merely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 excellent modded Minecraft servers to join

#5 Complex Gaming IP: play.mc-complex.com

Complex Gaming is a great modded Minecraft server that supports some of the most popular modpacks.

Complex Gaming is also currently one of the largest fully modded Minecraft communities in existence, boasting hundreds of players daily.

The server supports the following modpacks: Terra Nova, Antimatter chemistry, MC Eternal, VoidPack 2, Advanced Wizardry, Skyfactory 3 & 4, Project Ozone 3, Direwolf20, FTP Revelation, Stoneblock 2, Ultimate reloaded and Infinity Evolved.

All modpacks mentioned above can be installed directly from the complex FTB Minecraft server website, which can be found here.

#4 Purple Prison IP: purpleprison.net

Purple Prison is the only server on this list that does not actually require a modified client in order to join the server. Instead, the server itself is actually heavily modified through the use of server side plugins.

On this server, the game mode is OP Prison. Players start with protection 10 diamond armor right away and are rewarded with an enchanted diamond pickaxe with efficiency 19 just by joining the server.

Purple Prison is a great server for those who do not want to directly modify their game client but still want to enjoy a highly modified Minecraft experience.

Players can use any version of Minecraft they want - from 1.7 to the latest supported (version 1.16 at the time of writing) - to connect to this server.

#3 Crafters Land IP: modded.craftersland.net

Crafters Land is a modded Minecraft server hub that offers a huge variety of modded game modes

Crafters Land is a great modified Minecraft server that supports over 21 different modpacks.

The Crafters Land server supports the following modpacks: SkyFactory version 2.5 - 4, FTP Infinity Evolved, FTB direwolf20, FTB Revelation, FTB Continuum, FTB SkyAdventures, FTB StoneBlock, FTB Interactions, FTB Ultimate Reloaded, OmniFactory, RLCraft, Project Ozone 3, Tekkit, Pixelmon Reforged, MC Eternal and GT Horizons.

More information regarding the Crafters Land server, how to install required modpacks and the IP for each individual modded server can be found here. Meanwhile, the Crafters Land website can be found here.

#2 Dirtcraft IP: dirtcraft. gg

Dirtcraft is an active Minecraft server with most popular modded game modes supported

Dirtcraft is another server with popular Minecraft modpacks. The server itself is hosted in Europe, so it is an excellent choice for European players to ensure the lowest possible latency and the best connection.

Dirtcraft supports the following modpacks: MC Eternal, RAD, FTB revelation, Stoneblock, FTB Infinity Evolved, FTB Sky factory, Direwolf20, RLCraft, Glacial Awakening, Omnifactory, FTB Interactions, FTB Continuum, Project Ozone 2 & 3, FTB Sky Adventures, FTB Ultimate Reloaded & FTB Sky Odyssey.

The server interestingly features "time-based ranks", which means that players are awarded special ranks on the server based on their dedication and playtime.

#1 PixelmonCraft IP: server.pixelmoncraft.com

Due to the massive popularity of the Pixelmon modpack, any list that discusses modded Minecraft servers could never be complete without at least mentioning Pixelmon!

PixelmonCraft is a perfect one-stop shop for players who are specifically looking for a great Pixelmon server. The server uses the Pixelmon Reforged modpack, which players will need to install before joining.

Pixelmon Reforged is currently one of the most popular Pixelmon servers and is completely dedicated to Pixelmon. This means that 100% of development and staff resources are put into providing players with the absolute best Pixelmon experience possible.

For those interested in giving PixelmonCraft a try, the Pixelmon reforged modpack can be downloaded and installed by clicking here.