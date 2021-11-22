5 best Indian Garena Free Fire Discord servers in 2021

Free Fire has a vast player base that is continually expanding and becoming more active across the world. The game has established a foothold in the Indian market and is regularly enjoyed by millions of users.

Players often like to make new friends and join new communities, and one of the ways is through the numerous Discord servers. The majority of well-known Indian Free Fire creators have a Discord server where users can meet new people while participating in a variety of events and activities that are also hosted on the server itself.

Note: The number of members has been taken as the criteria for ranking the servers mentioned below.

Best Discord servers for the Indian Free Fire community

5) Badge 99

Badge 99 is one of the fastest-growing Indian Free Fire YouTubers (Image via Discord)

Badge 99 is one of India’s fastest-growing YouTubers, jumping from 1.6 million subscribers in October 2020 to 8.23 million at present. There are close to 132K members on his server, and players can find a few hundred online most of the time.

One of the perks of joining his Discord server is that the announcements for the custom rooms are made here. Besides this, several voice chats and text channels are available for players to hang out with their friends.

Click here to join.

4) A_S Gaming

A_S Gaming has gained close to 50K members (Image via Discord)

A_S Gaming is India’s second most-subscribed Free Fire content creator, and his Discord server is fourth on this list. Sahil Rana boasts over 15.1 million subscribers on YouTube, while his Discord Server is nearing 200K members.

There is a separate section for text communication, a general voice chat and a different gaming zone with voice channels for the players to utilize. Over the last few months, his Discord server has received a gradual influx of members and has gained close to 50K members.

Click here to join.

3) Gyan Gaming

Gyan Gaming's Discord server is on this list (Image via Discord)

Sujan Mistri runs the popular YouTube channel, Gyan Gaming. He has been regularly uploading videos since the start of 2018 and has grown tremendously, recently achieving a 13 million subscriber milestone.

While he is placed third in terms of subscribers in India, his Discord server, Gyan Gaming IN, has 239.94K members. There are more than 10 voice channels for the duo, trio and squads.

Click here to join.

2) Desi Gamers

Desi Gamers has close to 300K members (Image via Discord)

Amit Sharma, otherwise known as Amitbhai or Desi Gamers in the community, runs a successful Free Fire YouTube channel. Free Fire Players admire the content creator, and he has a vast presence on social media platforms.

He also has a Discord server with close to 300K members where he is very active. There are several voice channels and users can find teammates for matches as well.

Click here to join.

1) Two Side Gamers

Two Side Gamers has 438K+ members (Image via Discord)

The Two Side Gamers command a vast fan following in the Free Fire community. Over the last few years, Ritik Jain and Jash Dhoka have established a massive subscriber count of 9.56 million and over 1.466 billion views.

They also have one of the biggest Indian Free Fire Discord servers, with more than 438.39K members. There are several voice and text channels where players can spend their time and make some new acquaintances.

Click here to join.

Edited by Sabine Algur