TSG Ritik’s (Two Side Gamers) Free Fire ID, stats, real name and monthly earnings in October 2021

Ritik Jain, commonly known as TSG Ritik in the Indian Free Fire community, is one of the most prominent content creators. He co-runs the popular TWO SIDE GAMERS channel with TSG Jash, i.e., Jash Dhoka.

The duo have been producing content for a long time, acquiring a subscriber count of over 8.88 million in the process. Furthermore, their videos have received approximately 1.35 billion views at the time of writing.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats

TSG Ritik's Free Fire ID is 124975352, and as stated earlier, his real name is Ritik Jain. Here are his stats as of today:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

TSG Ritik has competed in 12206 squad games and has a win tally of 2335, which leads to a win percentage of 19.12%. He has accumulated 27781 kills with a K/D ratio of around 2.81.

In the duo mode, he has featured in 2370 matches and has come out on top on 260 occasions, having a win ratio of 10.97%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 2.15, he has notched 4531 frags.

Finally, TSG Ritik has appeared in 932 solo games and has secured 65 first-place finishes, making his win rate 6.97%. In the process, he has bagged 1975 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.28.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

TSG Ritik has stood victorious in 4 of the 56 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season, resulting in a win ratio of 7.14%. He has racked up 172 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.31.

Apart from this, the popular YouTuber has played three duo games and has eight frags at a K/D ratio of 2.67.

TSG Ritik has a single solo ranked game to his name as well.

Monthly earnings

Earnings and more details of TWO SIDE GAMERS channel (Image via Social Blade)

On Social Blade, it is mentioned that the estimated monthly earnings from the TWO SIDE GAMERS YouTube channel are between $17.3K and $276K.

YouTube channel

As previously stated, TSG Ritik is one of the two members who run the TWO SIDE GAMERS channel. The duo have managed to amass massive numbers in recent years, emerging among the top Indian Free Fire content creators.

There are 1398 videos on their YouTube channel, and the most-watched one out of them has 12 million views.

Note: The stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as TSG Ritik plays more games in Free Fire

