AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, Discord link, channel rank in India, and monthly income

Sahil Rana, aka AS Gaming, has achieved great success as a Free Fire content creator. He started his journey in early 2019 and, in over two years, stands as the second most subscribed Indian Free Fire YouTuber with over 15.1 million subscribers.

His growth has been nothing short of phenomenal, as he only had 5.16 million subscribers in November 2020. The player has posted huge numbers in the last few months, with 400k subscribers and 81.87 million views accumulated in the previous 30 days.

What is AS Gaming’s ID in Free Fire?

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 169525329, while the player’s statistics are as follows:

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming has 20k frags in squad games (Image via Free Fire)

AS Gaming has been involved in 7939 squad games and has outperformed his opponents in 1245 for a win ratio of 15.68%. He has amassed 20864 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 3.12.

The content creator from Himachal Pradesh has appeared in 2290 duo games and has claimed the Booyah 318 times, corresponding to a win rate of 13.88%. With precisely 6300 eliminations, he has retained a kill-to-death ratio of 3.19.

The streamer has appeared in 2737 solo matches and scored a win in 354, which sums up to a win percentage of 12.93%. His kill tally stands just short of 10200, as his K/D is equivalent to 4.28.

Ranked stats

AS Gaming’s ranked stats for this season (Image via Free Fire)

The YouTuber has competed in 23 ranked squad matches and has attained three first-place finishes, deriving a win rate of 13.04%. In these matches, he has pocketed 106 kills, translating to a kill-to-death ratio of 5.30.

The internet star has a lone victory out of 32 duo games, roughly approximating a win percentage of 3.125%. He has racked up 78 kills as his K/D ratio stands at 2.52.

Finally, Sahil has one ranked solo match to his name.

Note: AS Gaming’s Free Fire stats are subject to change as he plays more matches in Free Fire.

Discord link

AS Gaming’s Discord Server (Image via Free Fire)

AS Gaming’s Discord server currently boasts 197k members, and all interested readers can join it using this link.

YouTube channel

AS Gaming’s first video was uploaded in 2019, and the channel has 671 uploads, raking in a massive 1.9 billion views.

The player is quickly gaining subscribers. His current subscriber count places him in 78th place in India. The highest watched video on the channel boasts 23 million views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer