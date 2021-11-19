Kundan Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, best videos, and monthly earnings

The enormous Free Fire community and viewership in India have enabled various players to enter the field of streaming and content creation. Kundan Kumar, popularly known as Kundan Gaming, is one such creator who started his journey over two and half years ago and now boasts 1.83 million subscribers.

The player has achieved tremendous growth in 2021, starting the year with only 148k subscribers. In the last month, he has added 60k subscribers and 7.7 million views.

What is Kundan Gaming’s Free Fire UID and stats?

The YouTuber’s Free Fire ID is 566158319, and the in-game stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Kundan Gaming has 12k frags in squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

Kundan Gaming has 3840 squad matches against his name and emerged victorious in 1245 games, retaining a win percentage of 32.42%. In total, he has earned 12705 eliminations, equaling a K/D ratio of 4.90.

He has raked in 164 Booyahs in 550 duo matches in the current season, adding up to a win rate of 29.81%. With 1835 frags, the content creator holds a kill-to-death ratio of 4.75%.

The streamer has bettered his opponents on 130 occasions from 1471 solo games for a win ratio of 8.83%. He has bagged 2074 kills as his K/D ratio stands at 1.55.

Ranked stats

He hasn’t played many matches (Image via Free Fire)

Kundan has played only a handful of games in the ranked season. He has featured in two squad matches and hasn’t found a frag or a win.

Other than this, he has participated in one solo match and is yet to triumph.

Note: Kundan Gaming’s Free Fire stats will change as he continues to play more games.

Income

His growth in the past month (Image via Social Blade)

Kundan Gaming’s monthly earnings are projected in the range of $1.9K to $30.8K, while the yearly estimation stands at $23.1K to $369.6K (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Kundan Gaming has found success as a Free Fire content creator as he only started his YouTube journey in February 2019. The YouTuber has close to 350 videos which have resulted in a total of 237 million views combined.

Best videos

The most viewed video on his channel is a short one where he eliminates his teammates by bursting a barrel and then calling the airdrop to finish them. It was uploaded in May and has 17.75 million views.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The second-highest watched clip is also a 50-second clip uploaded in April and has 13 million views. Kundan Gaming attempts to hit a headshot with the M1887 while being blindfolded.

Edited by Ravi Iyer