Badge 99’s Free Fire ID, best videos, real name, stats, and more details

Bharat, known by his YouTube channel, Badge 99, is a prominent content creator in the Indian Free Fire scene. He has amassed a large fanbase in recent years due to his entertaining and engaging commentary and videos.

Badge 99 now has 8.14 million subscribers as of this writing. On top of that, his view count currently stands at over 948.75 million, demonstrating his widespread popularity.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

These are the lifetime stats of Badge 99 (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has competed in 8807 squad games in Free Fire and has outclassed his enemies in 1526 of them, leading to a win rate of 17.32%. In these matches, he has notched 24327 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.34.

Coming to the duo mode, he has made 2010 appearances and has 187 Booyahs, corresponding to a win percentage of 9.30%. With 4350 frags, the player has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 2.39.

Finally, Badge 99 has featured in 1151 solo games and has 84 victories, converting to a win ratio of 7.29%. He has accumulated 2848 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

The content creator hasn't played any duo or solo ranked games (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has played seven squad matches in the current ranked season and has a single win, translating to a win percentage of 14.28%. The YouTuber has racked up 32 kills in this mode, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.33.

Note: The stats mentioned were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Badge 99 continues to play matches in Free Fire.

Best videos

The three of the most-watched videos on Badge 99’s YouTube channel (excluding YouTube shorts) currently stand at approximately 23 million views, 22 million views, and 16 million views. Readers can check them out below:

YouTube channel

He has gained 190 thousand subscribers in the past 30 days (Image via Social Blade)

For the past few years, Badge 99 has been creating content on YouTube, and the oldest video on his channel was uploaded in January of 2019. Over this period, he has gained immense popularity.

According to Social Blade, he has 190 thousand subscribers and 26.915 million views in the preceding 30 days.

