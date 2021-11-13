Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID, stats, YouTube income, and Discord link

Sunita Thapa Magar, aka Sooneeta, is a name well-known in the Free Fire community, and she has been uploading content related to the game for several years. Her YouTube channel contains a wide range of videos covering various topics such as events, gameplay, and more.

At the time of writing, Sooneeta possesses over 4.5 million subscribers. In addition, her total number of views stands at approximately 354.68 million.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

These are the stats of the popular content creator (Image via Free Fire)

Sooneeta has competed in 22830 squad games and has bettered her foes in 5282, which comes down to a win percentage of 23.13%. With 55757 frags, she has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 3.18.

In the duo mode, the internet star has made 1921 appearances and has 297 wins, resulting in a win rate of 15.46%. She has notched 3506 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.16.

The YouTuber has played 911 solo games and has 66 first-place finishes, converting to a win ratio of 7.24%. In the process, there are 1436 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.70.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta is yet to play a ranked solo game this season (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, the streamer has participated in 203 ranked squad matches and has come out on top on 47 occasions, leading to a win percentage of 23.15%. She has accumulated 620 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.97.

Apart from this, the Nepali has played two duo games as well.

Note: The stats mentioned were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Sooneeta continues to play matches in Free Fire.

Sooneeta’s income and Discord link

Sooneeta’s monthly and yearly earnings assessed

From her YouTube channel, Sooneeta’s monthly and yearly earnings are between $2.3K and $37.4K and $28K and $448.7K, respectively (Source: Social Blade).

Readers can join her Discord server through this link.

YouTube channel

Sooneeta has grown tremendously as a result of her consistent posting of content over the last few years. The oldest video on her channel dates back to September 2018.

On Social Blade, it is mentioned that she has gained around 130 thousand subscribers and 9.347 million views in the previous 30 days.

Edited by Ravi Iyer