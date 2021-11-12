Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats in November 2021: K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly earning details

Lokesh Raj, better known as Lokesh Gamer, is a prominent figure in the Indian Free Fire scene. As a result of his engaging content, the content creator has amassed a considerable following in the country over the past few years.

On his YouTube channel, he currently has over 13.4 million subscribers and 1.24 billion views. Lokesh Gamer also has approximately 2.9 million followers on his official Instagram account.

Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has 3434 squad games to his name and has 729 first-place finishes in Free Fire, which leads to a win percentage of 21.22%. He has 6435 frags to his name, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.38. Out of these, there are 1347 headshots at a rate of 20.93%.

Apart from this, he has 153 Booyahs in 1535 duo matches, converting to a win rate of 9.96%. He has 2604 kills and 543 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.88 and a headshot percentage of 20.85%.

Lokesh Gamer has competed in 1321 solo games and has 135 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 10.21%. With a K/D ratio and headshot percentage of 2.30 and 29.24%, he has 2722 kills and 796 headshots.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

When it comes to the current ranked season, Lokesh Gamer has bettered his foes in two of the 11 squad matches played, maintaining a win rate of 18.18%. With 26 kills and 12 headshots, he has managed a K/D ratio of 2.89 and a headshot percentage of 46.15%.

The renowned YouTuber has played a single duo game and has three kills, none of them being headshots.

Lokesh Gamer is yet to play any solo games this ranked season.

Note: The stats mentioned were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Lokesh Gamer continues to play matches in Free Fire.

Monthly earnings

Lokesh Gamer's income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Lokesh Gamer's monthly earnings range between $11.2K and $178.9K.

YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer has been posting content on Garena Free Fire for the past couple of years. There are currently 971 videos on his channel, with the most popular receiving 12 million views.

As per Social Blade, Lokesh Gamer has gained 500 thousand subscribers and 44.725 million views in the last 30 days.

