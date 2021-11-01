5 best Free Fire characters for ranked mode in November 2021

The existing ranked system in Free Fire makes it very competitive, with players always striving to attain higher tiers. Numerous factors influence the rank push, one of which is choosing the appropriate characters.

Each character in Free Fire possesses a distinct talent that can assist users in obtaining the Booyah. As a result, individuals look for the best options that they can implement to improve their overall performance.

Disclaimer: Choice of characters varies from user to user based on the playing style. The ones mentioned below are based on the writer’s preference.

Most potent characters in Free Fire for ranked mode (November 2021)

5) Dimitri

Dimitri (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri was added with the OB29 update of Free Fire and is the in-game persona of Dimitri Vegas. Healing Heartbeat is exceptionally beneficial to players since it produces a healing zone that is 3.5 meters in diameter.

Inside that zone, users and allies recover a total of 3 HP per second for 15 seconds. In addition to this, they can self-recover to get up when downed. There’s a 60-second cooldown after the ability is used.

4) Wukong

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Camouflage

Even after a slight nerf, Wukong is an incredible choice for those players who like playing aggressively on the battlefield. Upon activation of its ability, individuals transform into a bush with a 20% reduction in the movement speed for 15 seconds. This conversion ends when they attack a foe.

Camouflage possesses a massive cooldown duration of 200-second. However, if users knock down an enemy, this cooldown automatically gets reset.

3) Chrono

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Time Turner

Chrono has been one of the game’s best characters, but Time Turner has been nerfed a few times. Nevertheless, it is still preferred by many players and esports athletes.

A force field is generated using this ability, which blocks 600 damages from enemies, providing gamers with cover. Furthermore, the movement speed also receives a 10% boost. These two effects work for 5 seconds, after which there’s a 200-second cooldown.

2) K

K (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Master of All

K takes the next spot on this list and is an incredible option. Master of All increases the max EP by 50 and features two different modes:

Jiu-Jitsu: Surges the EP conversion rate by 500%

Psychology: Recovers 2 EP every 2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

The mode switch takes 3 seconds. With proper combinations, users can further increase the utility of the character.

1) Alok

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Drop the Beat

Alok is possibly the best character in the game, and using Drop the Beat, an aura of 5m is created. It raises the movement speed of players by 15% and also restores 5 HP per second.

The ability runs for 10 seconds, and a 45-second cooldown is placed after its conclusion.

Note: All abilities mentioned above are at the highest level of each of the characters.

