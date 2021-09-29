Why Chrono & Wukong shouldn't have been nerfed in Free Fire OB30 update

Free Fire players were disappointed once again as two of the most famous characters were nerfed in the OB30 update. Chrono and Wukong were nerfed before in the OB27 update as well because they were considered to be too powerful.

The OB27 nerf reduced Chrono’s ability significantly and increased the cooldown time of Wukong's ability by a huge margin. This time around, Garena has taken the decision to increase the cooldown of Chrono’s ability even further and reduce Wukong’s movement speed.

Chrono

Chrono and his old ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono’s ability, Time Turner, allowed players to increase their movement speed by 5% to 15%. He also helped in creating a force field to block 600 damage from enemies. His cooldown time before the OB30 update went from 200 seconds to 170 seconds at the highest level.

After the OB30 update:

Movement Speed - 5/7/9/11/13/15% to 5/6/7/8/9/10%

Skill Duration - 3/4/5/6/7/8 seconds to 3/3/4/4/5/5 seconds

Cooldown time - 200/192/185/179/174/170 seconds to 250/242/235/229/224/220 seconds

Wukong

Wukong and his old ability (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong’s active ability is called Camouflage. Players can turn themselves into a bush for 10 seconds to a maximum of 15 seconds. Cooldown time ranges from 300 seconds at the initial level to 200 seconds at the final level.

After the OB30 update:

The movement speed of Wukong gets reduced by 20% when his ability is activated.

Why the Free Fire characters should not have been nerfed

Chrono and Wukong’s nerf after the OB27 update drew considerable criticism from the Free Fire community. Now that they have been nerfed again instead of being buffed, players are even more frustrated.

Ultimate_King_007 @007_ultimate

I want Refund from Free Fire.

@GarenaIndia #BoycottFreeFire #FeelingCheated

@UngraduateGamer We paid for Chrono based upon it ability that it had but now how can they nerf his ability.I want Refund from Free Fire.@UngraduateGamer We paid for Chrono based upon it ability that it had but now how can they nerf his ability.

I want Refund from Free Fire.

@GarenaIndia #BoycottFreeFire #FeelingCheated

@UngraduateGamer

By increasing Chrono’s cooldown time and decreasing the skill duration and movement speed in the OB30 update, developers are clearly trying to make the character weaker. This is a major source of irritation for players who now have to choose other Free Fire characters to perform better in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Wukong’s cooldown time is the longest compared to any Free Fire character. His nerf makes him less mobile than before which will make players prioritize other active characters over him.

