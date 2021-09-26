How to possibly get Chrono for nine diamonds in Free Fire Super Match event

The Super Match event in Free Fire is the latest event that gives players the chance to acquire in-game cosmetics at a massive discount. The event started on 24 September and will carry on till 29 September 2021.

How to stand a chance to get Chrono for just nine diamonds in Free Fire?

Players can stand a chance to win Chrono (Image via ff.garena)

Players can increase the chances of getting Chrono for only nine diamonds by participating in the Super Match event in Free Fire. Once players take part, a randomly generated discount will be applied to a randomly generated reward.

There is a good chance that Free Fire gamers might have the combination of Chrono with nine diamonds by playing the game. Even if their luck does not favor them, the minimum discount they can get is 50%.

Players can purchase Chrono from the in-game store for 599 diamonds. Using the Super Match event, they can acquire him for 300 diamonds or less.

Rewards offered in the Super Match event

Rewards and their respective discounts in the Super Match event (Image via Free Fire)

Players can win the following rewards via the event:

Black Dragon (Actual worth - 299 diamonds)

Bhangra emote worth (Actual worth - 399 diamonds)

Elite Pass worth (Actual worth - 499 diamonds)

Chrono character worth (Actual worth - 599 diamonds)

Beaston pet worth (Actual worth - 699 diamonds)

Wilderness Hunter Bundle worth (Actual worth - 899 diamonds)

Discounts in the Super Match event

These are the following discounts:

Nine diamonds

50% off

60% off

70% off

80% off

90% off

How to take part in the Super Match event?

Free Fire India Official @IndiaFreeFire



The Super Match event will end on the 29th of September. ⏳



#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah Think you got Lady Luck on your side? 🍀 Draw a discount to purchase items for cheap in the Super Match event.The Super Match event will end on the 29th of September. ⏳ Think you got Lady Luck on your side? 🍀 Draw a discount to purchase items for cheap in the Super Match event.



The Super Match event will end on the 29th of September. ⏳



#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah https://t.co/N1aMy2JcQn

Players need to follow the steps given below:

Users must first head over to Free Fire and tap on the Calendar icon.

They must then go to the News section.

Players will have to select the Super Match option.

They will then have to tap on Go To.

Players can then tap on the Free Match option.

They will have to tap on the Purchase option to buy the item.

Also Read

Disclaimer: There is no guarantee that players will get the Chrono combination in the very first match. They will have to purchase the items assigned until they reach the preferred combination.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar