How to possibly get Chrono for nine diamonds in Free Fire Super Match event

The Super Match event in Free Fire is the latest event that gives players the chance to acquire in-game cosmetics at a massive discount. The event started on 24 September and will carry on till 29 September 2021.
How to stand a chance to get Chrono for just nine diamonds in Free Fire?
Players can increase the chances of getting Chrono for only nine diamonds by participating in the Super Match event in Free Fire. Once players take part, a randomly generated discount will be applied to a randomly generated reward.
There is a good chance that Free Fire gamers might have the combination of Chrono with nine diamonds by playing the game. Even if their luck does not favor them, the minimum discount they can get is 50%.
Players can purchase Chrono from the in-game store for 599 diamonds. Using the Super Match event, they can acquire him for 300 diamonds or less.
Rewards offered in the Super Match event
Players can win the following rewards via the event:
- Black Dragon (Actual worth - 299 diamonds)
- Bhangra emote worth (Actual worth - 399 diamonds)
- Elite Pass worth (Actual worth - 499 diamonds)
- Chrono character worth (Actual worth - 599 diamonds)
- Beaston pet worth (Actual worth - 699 diamonds)
- Wilderness Hunter Bundle worth (Actual worth - 899 diamonds)
Discounts in the Super Match event
These are the following discounts:
- Nine diamonds
- 50% off
- 60% off
- 70% off
- 80% off
- 90% off
How to take part in the Super Match event?
Players need to follow the steps given below:
- Users must first head over to Free Fire and tap on the Calendar icon.
- They must then go to the News section.
- Players will have to select the Super Match option.
- They will then have to tap on Go To.
- Players can then tap on the Free Match option.
- They will have to tap on the Purchase option to buy the item.
Disclaimer: There is no guarantee that players will get the Chrono combination in the very first match. They will have to purchase the items assigned until they reach the preferred combination.