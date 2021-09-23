Top 5 active Free Fire characters that players should unlock before OB30 update

Free Fire has its fair share of characters with active and passive abilities. While active abilities have cooldown time, passive abilities are devoid of it and are automatically activated as and when the situation arises.

Active characters are more powerful than passive characters as their abilities are usually multidimensional. Here are a few active characters that players can unlock before the OB30 update rolls out later this month.

Note: All abilities are at the character's minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Active characters to be unlocked before the Free Fire OB30 update rolls out

5) K

K and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

K is one of the most powerful characters in Free Fire who has an ability called Master of All, which increases maximum EP by 50. The Psychology mode of the ability allows players to gain 2 EPs every three seconds (maximum of 100 EP). The Jiu-jitsu mode, on the other hand, allows teammates within the range of six meters to get a boost of 500% when it comes to EP conversion.

4) Dimitri

Dimitri and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri is the latest character that has been introduced in Free Fire via the OB29 update. His ability, Healing Heartbeat, creates a 3.5 meters zone that lasts for 10 seconds. Players and allies can recover three HPs and self-recover within the zone.

3) DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok is one of the most popular Free Fire characters whose ability is called Drop the Beat. The ability helps in increasing the sprinting and movement speed by 10% and allows players to recover five HPs for five seconds. His cooldown time remains constant at 45 seconds throughout all six levels.

2) Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono's ability in Free Fire is called Time Turner. His ability was significantly nerfed in the OB27 update, which increased his cooldown time to 200 seconds at the initial level. The ability of Chrono allows players to create a force field that is capable of blocking 600 damage from enemies and also increases the movement speed of players by 5%.

1) Skyler

Skyler and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler has an ability called Riptide Rhythm, which is best suited for aggressive matches. A sonic wave is created by this ability that is capable of destroying five Gloo Walls within a radius of 50 meters. Players are also able to receive four HPs per Gloo Wall deployed.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

