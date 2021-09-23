Skyler vs Maxim vs Dimitri: Which Free Fire character is better for an aggresive playstyle in September 2021?

Free Fire gamers often take an aggressive approach to battle royale and clash squad matches to get the most kills. Climbing up the ranks in this game is what matters to most players.

Skyler and Dimitri are two powerful characters with active abilities, and Maxim is an equally potent character with a passive ability. This article compares the abilities of the three characters.

Skyler

Skyler's ability Riptide Rhythm has a cooldown time of 60 seconds. This ability creates a sonic wave that spreads up to 50 meters and destroys five gloo walls in the process. With every gloo wall that is destroyed, players can recover 4 HP each.

Maxim

Maxim’s passive ability is called Gluttony. Players can reduce the time taken to consume mushrooms and the time to use med kits by 15%.

Dimitri

Dimitri’s active ability Healing Hearbeat has a cooldown time of 85 seconds. The ability creates a 3.5 meter zone that can resuscitate knocked down players and also help in HP recovery. Players are able to gain 3 HP each second for 10 seconds.

Note: All abilities are at the character's minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire character is the best for aggressive gameplay?

Gloo walls are an intrinsic part of every aggressive Free Fire match that takes place in open terrain. Skyler’s ability to destroy gloo walls to make enemies vulnerable makes him one of the most powerful Free Fire characters.

Even at the initial level, Skyler is capable of destroying not one, but five gloo walls. Aside from wiping out the gloo walls, the character also helps with HP recovery.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

