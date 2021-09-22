Maxim vs Moco in Free Fire: Which character is better for aggressive playstyle in 2021?

Free Fire gamers must always choose their characters based on their gameplay. The active and passive abilities of these characters must be considered based on whether players have an aggressive style of gameplay or strategic gaming style.

Moco and Maxim are two Free Fire characters who possess passive abilities. Their powers are judged below to determine who is more suitable for aggressive Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Moco

Moco and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Moco’s ability is called Hacker’s Eye, allowing users to tag their enemies so that they can defeat them easily.

At the first level, it lasts for only 2 seconds. When players climb up the levels gradually, the time is boosted to 5 seconds at the maximum level.

Note: Players can unlock the awakened version of Moco by completing the in-game missions assigned to them. To learn more about the process in detail, they can head to this article.

Maxim

Maxim and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

The ability of Maxim is called Gluttony, which allows gamers to reduce the time taken to consume mushrooms and apply medkits.

At the initial level, the amount of time taken is reduced by 15%. As players upgrade their characters, the time taken to eat mushrooms and use medkits is reduced by 40% at the final level.

Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive gameplay?

Maxim is better suited than Moco when it comes to aggressive Free Fire matches (Image via Sportskeeda)

When it comes to aggressive matches, health plays an important role. Users have more chances of losing HP when they engage in intense fights.

Also Read

The above reason is why Maxim is a better choice than Moco. Even if the latter helps tag her enemies, Maxim makes sure that players recover their health as quickly as possible. Moreover, Moco only tags opponents for a short span, which is insufficient for gamers to improve their results.

Note: Choosing a Free Fire character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

Edited by Ravi Iyer