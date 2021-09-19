How to awaken Moco in Free Fire: Guide to unlock Elite Moco

Moco has been in the spotlight on Free Fire for the past few days, as she can now be one of the four characters with her very own awakened version. The awakened version of the character is called Moco Enigma.
Moco possesses a passive ability called Hacker’s Eye that allows players to tag enemies they have shot for a span of two seconds (default level) to five seconds (maximum level). Using the awakened ability, players can boost their time if the enemies move. Here is a complete breakdown of her awakened ability, “Enigma’s Eye”:
- Level 1: Tag lasts longer upon the movement of enemies = 2 seconds
- Level 2: Tag lasts longer upon the movement of enemies = 2.5 seconds
- Level 3: Tag lasts longer upon the movement of enemies = 3.5 seconds
- Level 4: Tag lasts longer upon the movement of enemies = 4.5 seconds
- Level 5: Tag lasts longer upon the movement of enemies = 5.5 seconds
- Level 6: Tag lasts longer upon the movement of enemies = 6.5 seconds
How to unlock Elite Moco on Free Fire?
Players need to follow the steps given below if they want to awaken Moco:
Step 1: Open Free Fire and click the Calendar option.
Step 2: Under the "Moco: Rebirth" event, tap on "Coder’s Crib."
Step 3: Click “Go To” once the page appears.
Step 4: Tap on the green “M Coin” option at the top right side of the screen.
Step 5: Tap on “Awakening.”
Step 6: Complete the missions assigned. Today’s (19 September 2021) missions are:
- Kill two enemies (excluding room matches)
- Win one match (excluding room matches)
- Kill two enemies using MP5 (excluding room matches)
Players have the option to change the missions assigned to them. In that case, they will need to click on the Repeat icon below. 1000 gold coins will be deducted from their Free Fire account to reset the missions.
Any progress on the previous missions will not be considered once players reset. Missions are reset automatically every day at 4:00 AM (IST).