How to awaken Moco in Free Fire: Guide to unlock Elite Moco

Moco has been in the spotlight on Free Fire for the past few days, as she can now be one of the four characters with her very own awakened version. The awakened version of the character is called Moco Enigma.

Moco possesses a passive ability called Hacker’s Eye that allows players to tag enemies they have shot for a span of two seconds (default level) to five seconds (maximum level). Using the awakened ability, players can boost their time if the enemies move. Here is a complete breakdown of her awakened ability, “Enigma’s Eye”:

Level 1: Tag lasts longer upon the movement of enemies = 2 seconds

Level 2: Tag lasts longer upon the movement of enemies = 2.5 seconds

Level 3: Tag lasts longer upon the movement of enemies = 3.5 seconds

Level 4: Tag lasts longer upon the movement of enemies = 4.5 seconds

Level 5: Tag lasts longer upon the movement of enemies = 5.5 seconds

Level 6: Tag lasts longer upon the movement of enemies = 6.5 seconds

How to unlock Elite Moco on Free Fire?

Gaming Sanu @GamingSanu2 Finall Indian Server Update News in India Server 10 - 26 September Elite MOCO CALANDER Comming Sonn..... Ready To Free Fire Players...... Finall Indian Server Update News in India Server 10 - 26 September Elite MOCO CALANDER Comming Sonn..... Ready To Free Fire Players...... https://t.co/Oh1bBoHLM6

Players need to follow the steps given below if they want to awaken Moco:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click the Calendar option.

Coder's Crib event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Under the "Moco: Rebirth" event, tap on "Coder’s Crib."

Step 3: Click “Go To” once the page appears.

M Coin is located right below “Deciphering" (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Tap on the green “M Coin” option at the top right side of the screen.

"Awakening" is at the bottom right corner (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Tap on “Awakening.”

Finish the missions (Image via Free Fire)

Step 6: Complete the missions assigned. Today’s (19 September 2021) missions are:

Kill two enemies (excluding room matches)

Win one match (excluding room matches)

Kill two enemies using MP5 (excluding room matches)

Players can reset missions using gold coins (Image via Free Fire)

Players have the option to change the missions assigned to them. In that case, they will need to click on the Repeat icon below. 1000 gold coins will be deducted from their Free Fire account to reset the missions.

Any progress on the previous missions will not be considered once players reset. Missions are reset automatically every day at 4:00 AM (IST).

