Elite Moco vs Elite Andrew vs Dimitri: Which Free Fire character is better for the ranked mode?

Dimitri is one of the two new characters that was introduced via Free Fire’s OB29 update. Moco and Andrew, on the other hand, are two of the oldest characters in the battle royale title.
Andrew and Moco are also two of the four Free Fire characters who have their Elite form. This article compares the abilities of the three characters to judge who is the best choice for ranked matches in Free Fire.
Elite Moco
The Elite version of Moco is called Moco “Enigma.” Players will need to complete three missions to unlock Elite Moco. The awakened ability is called “Enigma’s Eye,” It extends the time players can tag their enemies to up to two seconds if enemies move.
Elite Andrew
Elite Andrew has an ability called Wolf Pack. Players can reduce their armor damage by 8% if they use the ability. Teammates who possess the ability will boost the damage by 15%.
Dimitri
Dimitri possesses an active ability called Healing Heartbeat. Players can create a 3.5-meter zone where they can recover 3 HPs per second for 10 seconds. This ability has a cooldown time of 85 seconds and allows players to self-recover within the zone.
Which Free Fire character is better for the ranked mode?
Even if Dimitri is an active character, his ability is not more potent than the awakened form of Andrew. Elite Moco also falls short when her ability is compared to that of Andrew “The Fierce.”
Armor protection is a crucial aspect of intense ranked matches, and Andrew helps reduce the damage. In the case of squad matches, teammates who carry this ability will ensure additional armor protection.