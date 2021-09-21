Is Elite Moco as good as DJ Alok in Free Fire? All abilities and advantages explored

Moco is the latest highlight of Free Fire as her awakened ability can now be unlocked by players. Mobile gamers can unlock Elite Moco, also called Moco “Engima,” by completing their missions in the Moco: Rebirth event.

DJ Alok is a trendy Free Fire character who players widely appreciate. This article compares the abilities of the two characters to determine if awakened Moco is as powerful as DJ Alok.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok is considered the most potent Free Fire character by many players. His active ability creates a 5-meter aura capable of increasing movement and sprinting speed by 10% up to 15%.

The aura also helps recover 5 HPs for 5 seconds at the initial level and 5 HPs for 10 seconds at the final level. The cooldown time is 45 seconds and does not change with the levels.

Elite Moco

Moco’s passive ability is called Hacker’s Eye. It allows players to take their enemies for 2 seconds to up to 5 seconds.

Moco's Elite ability is called Enigma’s Eye. It allows players to boost the time of the tag by 2 seconds to up to 6.5 seconds of the enemy's move.

Is Elite Moco as good as DJ Alok in Free Fire?

Moco is not as good as DJ Alok (Image via ff.garena)

Despite her awakened ability, Moco cannot match the active power of DJ Alok. Not only does DJ Alok increase the movement and sprinting speed, but he also helps with HP recovery. Speed and HP are two of the most important aspects of aggressive Free Fire matches.

Moco, on the other hand, helps players by tagging their enemies. However, the short time of the tag does nearly nothing to improve the overall gameplay of players.

Note: Choosing a Free Fire character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

