What are the best Free Fire characters for aggressive playstyles?

Free Fire has a collection of different characters with unique abilities that players can choose from as per their playstyle. The battle royale game has two main types of characters – active and passive.

The approach of Free Fire gamers can be aggressive or strategic. Players who are into aggressive gameplay will have better results if they choose active characters. Here's a look at the top 3 picks for aggressive playstyles in Free Fire.

Free Fire characters for aggressive gameplay

1. DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Drop the Beat is the ability of DJ Alok. The cooldown time of the ability remains constant at 45 seconds. The ability allows players to create a 5 meter aura that can increase the movement and sprinting speed by 10% to up to 15%. This ability also allows Free Fire gamers 5 HPs for 10 seconds at the first level and goes up to 15 seconds at the final level.

Players can use DJ Alok as his increased movement speed makes it tougher for enemies to aim and shoot at him. Players can also use the character multiple times as his cooldown time is significantly low compared to other characters.

2. Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono’s ability is termed Time Turner. The ability unleashes a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies and increases 5% to 15% movement speed of players. The activation time ranges from 3 seconds to 8 seconds.

Chrono not only blocks damage but also allows players to shoot from inside the force field which makes the character a great choice for intense matches. The major drawback of Chrono is his cooldown time (ranging from 200 to 170 seconds) that was increased in the OB27 update.

3. Skyler

Skyler and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler has the ability called Riptide Rhythm. The sonic wave of this Free Fire character is able to destroy 5 gloo walls within a range of 50 meters to 100 meters (maximum level). Players can recover 4 HPs to 9 HPs with respect to each gloo wall destroyed.

Gloo walls play an important role in aggressive matches. Skyler not only destroys gloo walls but also helps with HP recovery.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

