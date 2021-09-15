Skyler vs Moco vs A124: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive playstyle?

Moco and A124 are two Free Fire characters that are not often chosen by players. The Elite version of Moco is expected to be released via the Moco: Rebirth event on 18 September 2021. Moco will be one of the four characters in Free Fire to have an awakened ability.

A124 and Skyler are two of the ten active characters in Free Fire. This article compares the three characters’ respective abilities to judge who is the most suitable for intense Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Assessing the abilities of Moco, A124, and Skyler in Free Fire

Moco

Moco and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Hacker’s Eye is Moco’s passive ability, and she is all set to get her awakened ability soon. This ability allows players to tag the enemies they have shot. At the first level, the ability lasts only for two seconds.

A124

A124 and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

The ability of A124 is called Thrill of Battle. Free Fire gamers can convert 20 EPs into HPs within a span of four seconds. The character has a cooldown time of only 10 seconds, so players can use her ability more often.

Skyler

Skyler and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler possesses an ability called Riptide Rhythm, and his cooldown time is 60 seconds at the base level. This ability creates a sonic wave that can destroy up to five gloo walls located within 50 meters. Players can recover 4 HPs if the gloo wall is successfully deployed.

Note: The abilities of all the characters are at the first level. Players can upgrade their characters for better performance.

Which character is the best for aggressive gameplay in Free Fire?

Skyler is more powerful than Moco and A124 (Image via ff.garena)

Skyler is undoubtedly the best character when it comes to aggressive gameplay. His ability has not only one but two effects – destruction of gloo walls and HP recovery.

Also Read

Numerous Free Fire players use gloo walls as a shield when it comes to open-air gunfights. Skyler provides a massive advantage by destroying these covers in aggressive Free Fire matches.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Edited by Shaheen Banu