Thiva vs A124 in Free Fire: Which character is better for rank push?

The number of Free Fire characters increases with every major update. The 4th-anniversary update introduced two characters, Thiva and Dimitri, who were inspired by famous DJs.

A124 is an underrated Free Fire character who possesses an active ability. This article compares the skills of Thiva and A124 to determine who is the best for pushing rank in Free Fire.

Thiva

Thiva is the latest character in Free Fire who possesses a passive ability called Vital Vibes. The help-up speed of players is increased, and HP can be recovered upon successful recovery.

At the character’s default level, the players’ rescue speed is boosted by 5%, and 15 HP can be recovered in five seconds. 40 HP can be recovered in five seconds, and the rate increases to 20% at the final level.

A124

A124 is one of the very few characters in Free Fire possessing an active ability. The cooldown time of the skill, Thrill of Battle, is fixed at 10 seconds.

The character helps in converting 20 EP into HP in 4 seconds at the initial level. At the final level, 60 EP are converted into HP within the same time frame.

Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Even if A124 is an active character, she is not suited to rank pushing compared to Thiva, who not only increases the rescue speed but also facilitates HP recovery.

Thiva is not a very prudent choice in solo matches, but in the case of squad or duo matches, his ability is a great asset. In case of aggressive gameplay, teammates must be equipped with Thiva to increase their chances of survival.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on a user’s playing style.

