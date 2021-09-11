DJ Alok vs Joseph vs Thiva: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad matches in September 2021?

What sees Free Fire set itself apart from other battle royale mobile games is its extensive range of characters. Thiva is the most recent passive character to be introduced in the game.

DJ Alok and Joseph are old Free Fire characters who enjoy their fair share of popularity. The abilities of these three characters are compared to judge who is the most suitable choice for Clash Squad matches.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok possesses an active ability, Drop the Beat, with a cooldown time of 45 seconds. Players can create a 5-meter zone where they can recover 5 HP in 5 seconds.

Their movement and sprinting speeds also increase by 10%.

Joseph

Joseph and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Joseph's passive ability is termed Nutty Movement. It increases the movement speed of the players by 10% when enemies shoot them.

Thiva

Thiva and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva also has a passive ability called Vital Vibes. It boosts the help-up speed by 5%, and if the recovery is successful, players will be able to recover 15 HP in 5 seconds.

Note: The character abilities mentioned in the article are at the initial level. Players can upgrade their character and make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire character best suits Clash Squad matches?

DJ Alok is better than Thiva and Joseph for Clash Squad matches

Joseph's ability is not powerful enough when compared to Thiva and DJ Alok. Even if Thiva's skill is quite powerful and very useful for Clash Squad matches, players can prioritize DJ Alok over him.

Alok not only makes gamers using him powerful but also aids their allies. In a Clash Squad match, players and partners need to be potent to increase their chances of securing a Booyah!.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

