Thiva vs Joseph: Which Free Fire character is better for BR mode?

Free Fire fans cannot wait to acquire a new character, Thiva, who will be available for free on 28 August 2021. Free Fire is offering Thiva free of cost as part of its 4th Anniversary celebrations.

Joseph is one of the oldest characters in Free Fire who possesses a passive ability. This article compares the ability of Joseph and the upcoming character, Thiva.

Thiva or Joseph: Which character is better for Free Fire Battle Royale matches?

Thiva

Thiva and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva possesses a passive ability called Vital Vibes. He helps in swiftly recovering players who have been knocked down by enemies.

In the first stage, Thiva increases the help-up speed by 5% and in the final stage, the speed is boosted by 20%. Once the ally has successfully recovered, players can gain 15 HPs (base level) and 40 HPs (final level).

Joseph

Joseph and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Joseph also possesses a passive ability called Nutty Movement. It increases the movement speed of the players once they take damage from their opponents.

In the first level, the movement speed of the players is increased by 10% and in the final level, it is boosted by 20%. The ability lasts for only one second.

Verdict: Which Free Fire character is more suitable for Battle Royale matches?

Thiva is better than Joseph when it comes to Battle Royale matches (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since both characters have passive abilities, they are both easy to use in Battle Royale matches. However, when it comes to better performance in Free Fire, players should always prioritize Thiva between the two.

Thiva not only helps players recover quickly but also allows players to gain HPs. However, Joseph's ability lasts for only one second, which is not enough time to successfully dodge the enemy in intense matches in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Also Read: Thiva vs Wukong: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode?

Gaming Aura reveals Free Fire Max pre-registration release date. Check here!

Edited by Sabine Algur