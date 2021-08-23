Thiva vs Maxim: Which Free Fire character is better for BR ranked matches?

Garena is offering Thiva for free on 28 August 2021 to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Free Fire, and players cannot wait to acquire the character. Thiva allows players to heal their allies quickly.

Ever since Thiva was revealed, players have compared it with the existing characters of the game. This article compares the abilities of Maxim and Thiva to find out who is a better choice for Battle Royale (BR) matches.

Assessing the abilities of Thiva and Maxim in Free Fire

Thiva

Thiva and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva has a passive ability called Vital Vibes. This ability is useful when it comes to reviving allies after they have been knocked down by enemies.

Thiva’s ability allows players to increase their rescue speed by 5% and gain 15 HPs in five seconds if the rescue is successful. At the maximum level, players can gain 40 HPs in five seconds, and their help-up speed is boosted by 20%.

Maxim

Maxim and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Maxim allows players to regain their health efficiently. His ability, Gluttony, reduces the time taken to consume mushrooms and use med kits in Free Fire.

At the initial level, the time taken to eat/use is reduced by 15%. As the character is leveled up, the time spent is lowered by a whopping 40%.

Which Free Fire character is the best in Battle Royale matches?

Maxim is better compared to Thiva in BR matches (Image via Sportskeeda)

Both Free Fire characters have passive abilities and possess important attributes, but Maxim is slightly a better choice than Thiva when it comes to BR matches. His ability helps players regain their health quicker.

Thiva falls short only because he can be used in duo and squad matches. If a player decides to enjoy a solo match in the ranked BR mode, Thiva is completely useless.

Note: Choosing a Free Fire character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

